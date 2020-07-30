The most unexpected duo of 2020? Cornbread and quarantine. Not only did Trader Joe’s release their now wildly popular Corn Cookie Baking Mix ($2.99) this summer, but even the New York Times posted an op-ed in May explaining exactly why we’ve turned to cornbread — and other go-to comfort foods — “now, more than ever.” And if you thought you’ve baked and tried every cornbread recipe under the sun since, think again. Jennifer Garner just joined the cornbread chat, sharing a very special family recipe: her grandmother Patricia English Garner’s cornbread.

“I call my mom every time I make cornbread — even though I’ve written the recipe in every notebook, even though I am sure I could toss it together in my sleep. Maybe watching this will show you why, perhaps, I just like to call my mom,” Garner captioned a video she posted yesterday as part of her “Pretend Cooking Show” series.

According to Garner, her grandmother’s cornbread — one that’s an “every-other-day staple” at her house — takes no time at all and is “incredibly forgiving.”

To make it, you’ll need cornmeal and few other common ingredients such as flour, baking powder, baking soda, oil, sugar, salt, egg, and buttermilk. Oh, and don’t forget the heavy skillet, which you’ll first place in the oven set to 450 degrees as you make the cornbread mixture. It takes just 10 minutes to bake the cornbread, and once cooled, Garner recommends eating it with butter. “Yum,” she wrote as step No. 8.

The whole video, which shows Garner’s mom taking her step by step, is so adorable, 1,000 percent relatable, and absolutely worth the watch.

“[It’s] perfect to fill in a dinner, perfect for a snack, perfect for breakfast,” Garner says of her grandmother’s cornbread. “Plus, it tastes like home. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

