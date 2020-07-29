Martha Stewart Discovered The Most Unexpected & Delicious Use for Zucchini

There comes a time every summer when the grocery store, farmer’s market, and garden plots everywhere are loaded up with more zucchini than anyone knows what to do with. We’re always looking for new zucchini recipes, from zucchini fries to light and healthy dishes. But sometimes we get bored of making yet another loaf of zucchini bread, and it seems we’re not alone – Martha Stewart just posted a unique dessert recipe that uses this most abundant summer vegetable.

It’s a zucchini bundt cake. And it’s downright fancy! While zucchini bread tends to be a rustic breakfast loaf, bundt cake is lighter and more refined. The cake itself is moist thanks to grated zucchini, and it has a surprisingly complex flavor, thanks to the addition of cinnamon, anise, and cardamom to the batter and a coating of orange glaze. It doesn’t shy away from its use of zucchini, either – rather than simply hiding the vegetable within, this recipe flaunts it, thanks to a topping of candied zucchini strips.

Unlike zucchini bread or carrot cake, which are often dense and rustic in texture, this dessert is a “light cake, sweet but not overly so,” according to one reviewer. And in case you’re wondering, yes, you *can* use summer squash to make this recipe too – another reviewer said they “used half summer squash and half zucchini. The result was light and flavorful, not too sweet.”

While zucchini boats, sauteed zucchini, grilled zucchini, and other recipes will always be summer classics, we’re excited to add this zucchini bundt cake recipe to our roster, where it can be the perfect end cap to fancy summer meals eaten al fresco. You’d better believe we’re eating the leftovers for breakfast, too – it may be a cake, but it has veggies in it, right?

Before you go, check out the zucchini recipes that are blowing up on Pinterest right now: