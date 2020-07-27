Are Costco’s Sheet Cakes Already Back in Stores?

There are a lot of things that have happened during the pandemic that we never expected, from travel bans to film release date delays (we’re getting desperate to see the new Mulan!). But one thing that we truly didn’t see coming was when Costco announced it had stopped selling half-sheet cakes, one of the best Costco desserts for large groups, in an announcement that came at the end of June. And yet, just a month later, there are now reports of sheet cake ordering stations re-appearing in stores. So what’s the deal?

Initially, Costco said that the reason why they would cease selling half-sheet cakes was two-fold. One reason was safety. “To help limit personal contact and create more space for social distancing, Costco has reduced service in some departments,” Costco told its Facebook followers.

Secondly, it seems that they may have been dwindling in popularity. Apparently, customers were gravitating toward the warehouse store’s 10-inch cakes.

It’s no secret that shoppers feel passionate about their favorite Costco items, so we weren’t even that surprised when we found out someone had started a Change.org petition to bring the half-sheet cakes back.

So, did it work?

Starting less than a week ago, there were reports that Costco half-sheet cakes were back, selling for $19.99 each, with cake ordering stations reappearing in some stores.

An NBC News reporter found that the half-sheets were available at stores in Santa Clara and San Jose, Calif.. But when they reached out to Costco for confirmation, the store responded with the same statement they had given in June when they initially canceled half-sheet production: “We are currently not selling our 1/2 sheet cakes at any US locations and as of right now, we have no immediate plans to bring them back.”

So which is it? Did the chain permanently cancel half-sheets? If so, why did it install new cake-ordering stations at certain Costco locations? Are they testing a new ordering system before a national roll-out? Will life eventually return to normal? WILL THE MADNESS EVER END?

We may never know the reason why cake ordering stations are sneakily popping up again at Costco. But if there’s a store near you and you’ve got a craving for a big old cake it might be worth checking to see if half-sheet cakes have returned to your Costco, too.

