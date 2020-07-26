Trader Joe’s Watermelon Cooler Is the Perfect Mixer for Any Poolside Drink

Trader Joe’s is known for its cult-favorite products. And for good reason. With accounts dedicated to finding the best items available at the retailer, it seems that we have another enticing discovery to share. The brand’s Watermelon-Cumber cooler beverage epitomizes summer. With its ultra-hydrating ingredients, it is the perfect drink for the hot, humid weather. While the watermelon and cucumber juice can be refreshing on its own, its flavor and fluid-replenishing qualities make it the perfect pairing with your favorite hard liquors for light and fruity cocktail.

On Reddit, a user shared with this super easy recipe and mixed the beverage with some gin and lime juice for a quick cocktail that could easily become your go-to poolside drink.

With only 90 calories per serving, Trader Joe’s watermelon cooler features a simple ingredient list, including water, organic sugar, watermelon and cucumber juices, and some natural flavors. For those that want a fruity cocktail that can help you minimize your impending hangover, this light and water-rich drink is for you.

Watermelon cocktails arguably are the official drink of the summer. At least, according to Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who shared his Watermelon Maranita recipe on IGTV last month.

For some inspiration for your next poolside cocktail hour, Food Network chefs, Giada De Laurentis and Alex Guarnaschelli have shared spiked watermelon beverage ideas, too.

