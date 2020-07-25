Ina Garten knows that having a drink in hand is appropriate for many activities. When sharing her latest cocktail recipe, she perfectly put our inner monologue into words.

“Is it time yet?? Please??!!#cosmos #staysafe,” the celebrity chef wrote. And these giant cosmopolitans are calling our name.

Make any hour your happiest one, with this six-serving recipe to celebrate summer, whether you’re alone or with others (no judgment), and making it through another day at home.

You will need two cups (or 16-ounces of vodka), the star chef suggests either Grey Goose or Finlandia, one cup (or 8 ounces) of Triple sec or Cointreau, one cup of bottled cranberry juice cocktail, and a half-cup of freshly-squeezed lime juice (the juice of about three full limes).

To serve, combine the ingredients listed above, combine it, and shake the mixture with ice. Pour the boozy beverage into a martini glass and enjoy! See the full recipe here.

Pair with one of Garten’s mouthwatering appetizer recipes, such as her Fig & Cheese Toasts, for a delicious cocktail hour, or have it alongside a summer-ready dinner recipe and finish off the evening with one of the culinary icon’s decadent desserts (we recommend this ice-cream sandwich recipe while it’s still hot outside) to make a memorable meal for anyone fortunate enough to be sitting around your the table. Invite us, please!

