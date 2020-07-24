Food & RecipesRecipes

Giada De Laurentiis Has a Genius Hack for Elevating Boxed Brownie Mix

by

Giada De Laurentiis is clearly keeping herself busy this summer churning out approachable quick-and-easy recipes, from one-pan meals, like her parmesan shrimp and veggies dish, to her kid-friendly aglio e olio with peas and prosciutto. But it’s the Food Network star’s simple-yet-delicious desserts we can’t resist. And her boxed brownie mix-with-a-twist is no exception.

De Laurentiis’ brownies take boxed brownie mix and elevates it with one fun secret ingredient: almond butter. It’s genius.

“How do you take some boxed brownie mix and make it next level? Try a swirl of almond butter… and flaky salt for good measure!” she wrote on Instagram.

The perfect dessert to make with the kiddos, De Laurentiis’ Almond Butter Swirl Brownies require just three ingredients: one boxed brownie mix (De Laurentiis recommends Duncan Hines), eggs, and coconut oil. “Boxed brownie mix is a perfect vehicle to get creative and mix in some of your favorite goodies,” De Laurentiis wrote on Giadzy, where you can find the full recipe.

For the topping, you’ll need three more ingredients: powdered sugar, natural crunchy almond butter, and flake salt. “A little flaky sea salt on top made it feel extra sophisticated and gourmet,” De Laurentiis added.

Another easy, oven-free summer dessert is De Laurentiis’ No-Bake Chocolate Almond Butter Cookies. These indulgent, chocolatey treats not only taste great, but they actually help keep you full.

“While these taste pretty rich and indulgent, they have a lot of good-for-you ingredients going on: with oats and almond butter at the forefront, these do more than just satisfy a craving,” De Laurentiis wrote on Giadzy.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

