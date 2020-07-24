Since May when Garten shared a recipe from her upcoming cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, we’ve been eagerly awaiting another peek. And today, as fellow Garten fan Taylor Swift‘s new album folklore played softly in the background, we stumbled upon it: another Garten recipe pulled from the pages of her highly anticipated cookbook, Fig & Cheese Toasts.

“Easiest appetizer ever!” Garten wrote on Instagram of her Fig & Cheese Toasts. “Fig jam, goat cheese, a slice of fresh fig on toast and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Yum.”

Garten isn’t wrong (then again, is she ever?): Her Fig & Cheese Toasts are so easy to make. It’ll honestly take you longer to shop for all of the ingredients than to assembled this sweet and savory snack.

At your next trip to the grocery store, pick up one loaf of country bread, one jar of “good” fig spread (Garten recommends Dalmatia fig spread), goat cheese or cream cheese, ripe fresh figs, microgreens, and syrupy balsamic vinegar.

You can get the full Fig & Cheese Toasts the recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

Still hungry? Make it a Garten kind of day and make another Modern Comfort Food recipe: Emily’s English Roasted Potatoes, named after none other than Emily Blunt herself.

“Emily Blunt shared her family’s favorite roasted potatoes with me and you’re going to LOVE them!!” Garten wrote on Instagram.

All you’ll need to make these golden-brown potatoes are Yukon Gold potatoes, oil, and salt. We recommend also adding minced parsley to the dish to not only give it a pop of color but also a tiny boost of flavor. Get the full recipe at Barefoot Contessa.

Modern Comfort Food hits stands Oct. 6. It’s currently available for preorder on Amazon for $25.

