Giada De Laurentiis’ Avocado Toast Is the Fanciest Piece of Art We’ve Ever Seen

There’s something about avocado toast that never goes out of style. Maybe it’s the classic combination of avocado and egg that we never tire of, or maybe it’s the endless rotation of interesting and unique new characters that help keep things interesting atop that mount of avocado (sliced apples, goat cheese crumbles, drizzled balsamic vinegar, even quinoa!). And while the internet is abound with avocado toast recipes, it’s Giada De Laurentiis’ new, mesmerizing avocado rose toast we just can’t get enough of.

De Laurentiis took to TikTok (and then to her Instagram) to share her avocado caprese rose toast recipe — and it’s truly the fanciest piece of toast art we’ve ever seen.

De Laurentiis starts by slicing an avocado and then shaping it into a rose. She then places on a slice of bread, drizzles with EVOO, shoves a cherry tomato in the center of the avocado rose, and places an even smaller piece of mozzarella inside the tomato. And that’s it!

De Laurentiis’ fancy avocado toast is easy, it’s pretty, and it’s probably damn delicious — judging by the look on her face after she took a massive bite out of that avocado rose.

Another avocado toast worth making? Ina Garten’s. Just look at it:

Her secret to the perfect avo toast is a “6 1/2 minute jammy egg that comes out perfectly every time,” the Barefoot Contessa host wrote.

To make Garten’s signature avocado toast, you’ll need eggs, rustic bread, ripe avocados, Sriracha, lemon juice, kosher salt, and ground black pepper for seasoning. To make the jammy egg, simmer the eggs for, as Garten says, 6.5 minutes, then take them out of the water, and run them under cool tap water until they’re cool to the touch. For the full recipe, visit her website, Barefoot Contessa.

