Food & RecipesFood News

Panera Added 4 New Items to Their Summer Menu & They’re All Under $10

by

We’re a mere few sips into our first cup of coffee, and we’re *already* dreaming about our lunch break. And we have Panera‘s new summer menu to thank for it.

Panera‘s been busy this summer tweaking and improving its menu with one returning favorite (welcome back, BBQ Chicken Salad) and a handful of brand-spankin’-new items, including a new breakfast wrap and three new indulgent sandwiches — all priced under $10.

Starting today, Panera‘s introducing the Bacon, Scrambled Egg & Tomato Wrap ($4.99), stuffed with grape tomatoes, emerald greens, Vermont white cheddar and mustard horseradish sauce.

Bacon-Scrambled-Egg-Tomato-Breakfast-Wrap
Image: Panera.

The three new sandwiches include the toasted Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich ($7.99), smoked, pulled chicken (raised without antibiotics, of course) tossed with apple cider vinegar BBQ sauce and complemented by red onions, Vermont white cheddar and frizzled onions sandwiched between two slices of Classic White…

Smokehouse-BBQ-Chicken-Sandiwch
Image: Panera.

… the Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich ($9.39), seared chicken thighs tossed in teriyaki sauce and combined with pickled red onions, diced cucumbers, emerald greens, fresh cilantro, and mayo on Artisan Ciabatta…

Teriyaki-Chicken-Sandwich
Image: Panera.

… and the Chipotle Bacon Melt ($7.99), a gloriously cheesy sammie featuring bacon, smoked Gouda, and American cheese, on Classic White slathered with chipotle mayo.

Chipotle-Bacon-Grilled-Cheese
Image: Panera.

As for the returning favorite, the BBQ Chicken Salad ($9.59) tosses that same chicken raised without antibiotic romaine in a bowl full of black beans, corn salsa, and frizzled onions, tossed in BBQ ranch dressing and drizzled with apple cider vinegar BBQ sauce.

BBQ-Chicken-Salad
Image: Panera.

Panera’s summer menu makeover doesn’t end there, either.

Panera’s also launching its Panera Duets combo special at select cafes. When you order the Panera Duets combo, you can choose from four different pairings starting at the low, low price of $5.99. Combos include half-sized portions of Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, Tuna and Ten Vegetable Soup, Greek Salad and Tomato Soup, and Chicken Caesar and Chicken Noodle Soup. And, no; no mix-and-matching allowed!

Now are you hungry? We thought so. Panera’s new menu items are available in cafés nationwide. And while the Panera Duet signage won’t hit cafés until September, don’t worry; you can still ask the cashier for it or order online.

In search of summer recipes, too? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

Comments

New in Food & Recipes

View article
Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis’ Avocado Toast Is the Fanciest Piece of Art We’ve Ever Seen

Giada De Laurentiis’ Avocado Toast Is the Fanciest Piece of Art We’ve Ever Seen

View article
Model Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Has Her Own Version of Olive Garden’s Endless Bread Sticks

Chrissy Teigen Has Her Own Version of Olive Garden’s Endless Bread Sticks

View article
Giada de Laurentiis attends Warner Bros.

This Giada De Laurentiis No-Bake Dessert Recipe Screams Summer

This Giada De Laurentiis No-Bake Dessert Recipe Screams Summer

View article
LAS VEGAS, NV - July 13,

This Giada De Laurentiis Salad Recipe Has a Secret Crispy Ingredient

This Giada De Laurentiis Salad Recipe Has a Secret Crispy Ingredient

View article
Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough

Here’s How to Make Ben & Jerry’s Edible Cookie Dough At Home

Here’s How to Make Ben & Jerry’s Edible Cookie Dough At Home

View article
Trader Joe's store sign

Here’s Why Trader Joe’s Is Being Called Out For Racism

Here’s Why Trader Joe’s Is Being Called Out For Racism

ad