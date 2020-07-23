Panera Added 4 New Items to Their Summer Menu & They’re All Under $10

We’re a mere few sips into our first cup of coffee, and we’re *already* dreaming about our lunch break. And we have Panera‘s new summer menu to thank for it.

Panera‘s been busy this summer tweaking and improving its menu with one returning favorite (welcome back, BBQ Chicken Salad) and a handful of brand-spankin’-new items, including a new breakfast wrap and three new indulgent sandwiches — all priced under $10.

Starting today, Panera‘s introducing the Bacon, Scrambled Egg & Tomato Wrap ($4.99), stuffed with grape tomatoes, emerald greens, Vermont white cheddar and mustard horseradish sauce.

The three new sandwiches include the toasted Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich ($7.99), smoked, pulled chicken (raised without antibiotics, of course) tossed with apple cider vinegar BBQ sauce and complemented by red onions, Vermont white cheddar and frizzled onions sandwiched between two slices of Classic White…

… the Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich ($9.39), seared chicken thighs tossed in teriyaki sauce and combined with pickled red onions, diced cucumbers, emerald greens, fresh cilantro, and mayo on Artisan Ciabatta…

… and the Chipotle Bacon Melt ($7.99), a gloriously cheesy sammie featuring bacon, smoked Gouda, and American cheese, on Classic White slathered with chipotle mayo.

As for the returning favorite, the BBQ Chicken Salad ($9.59) tosses that same chicken raised without antibiotic romaine in a bowl full of black beans, corn salsa, and frizzled onions, tossed in BBQ ranch dressing and drizzled with apple cider vinegar BBQ sauce.

Panera’s summer menu makeover doesn’t end there, either.

Panera’s also launching its Panera Duets combo special at select cafes. When you order the Panera Duets combo, you can choose from four different pairings starting at the low, low price of $5.99. Combos include half-sized portions of Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, Tuna and Ten Vegetable Soup, Greek Salad and Tomato Soup, and Chicken Caesar and Chicken Noodle Soup. And, no; no mix-and-matching allowed!

Now are you hungry? We thought so. Panera’s new menu items are available in cafés nationwide. And while the Panera Duet signage won’t hit cafés until September, don’t worry; you can still ask the cashier for it or order online.

