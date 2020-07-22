We miss going out to eat, and while some might claim that they miss the social aspects of dining out with friends and family, we know the truth: what we’re all *really* nostalgic for is the baskets of free bread you get at restaurants like Olive Garden. But who knows how long it will be before it’s safe to have a group of people put their grimy paws all over a communal breadstick basket in public. Thankfully, until then, Chrissy Teigen has provided a recipe for Parmesan breadsticks on her website that will totally satisfy your carb cravings.

If you’ve never baked bread before, don’t be afraid. It’s actually pretty simple. To make the breadsticks you just need basic ingredients like flour and yeast. You can use a stand mixer so you don’t have to knead the bread (although kneading bread is a good way to let off steam), then let the dough rise for a couple of hours while you relax. You’ll need to shape the breadsticks, then let them rise again before baking on a nonstick rimmed cookie sheet, giving you more time to do whatever you please.

When you pull them out of the oven you’ll be met with fragrant breadsticks that are slightly crispy on the outside, and soft and chewy on the inside. But what really makes this a must-try recipe is the Parmesan garlic butter topping.

It’s a flavorful blend of butter, garlic, Parmesan, and parsley that you simply mix together, then brush over the tops of your breadsticks when they come out of the oven. Your house will fill with a smell so good, it’ll remind you of those meals you used to have at your favorite restaurants.

The breadsticks certainly can be served alongside your favorite pasta dishes (like Teigen’s spaghetti and meatballs).

But we also won’t tell if you decide to make a basket of breadsticks your entree. Hey, we’ve all been there!

