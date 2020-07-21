This Giada De Laurentiis No-Bake Dessert Recipe Screams Summer

No picnic or barbecue is complete without a sumptuous dessert following your meal, but on hot summer days the last thing we want to do is turn on the oven, so baking is out. The solution? We look to no-bake desserts, like these No-Bake Chocolate Almond Butter Cookies from Giada De Laurentiis. But that’s not the only summer dessert she has up her sleeve. We’re just as enchanted with her drool-worthy recipe for no-bake raspberry tiramisu, which puts a berry-filled spin on the classic Italian dessert.

Traditionally, tiramisu is made with coffee and cocoa, making for a rich, heavy dessert. But De Laurentiis’ tiramisu is a lighter, more vibrant recipe, one she says she was inspired to create after trying a strawberry version one summer while vacationing in Rome.

Instead of soaking ladyfingers in coffee, they’re layered with raspberry jam, fresh raspberries, and orange liqueur-infused mascarpone cheese. The mascarpone is whipped with the liqueur, heavy cream, and vanilla until it’s light and fluffy. The dessert needs to be refrigerated for 3 hours after it’s assembled, during which time the ladyfinger cookies soak up the flavors of the jam and mascarpone, becoming softer and taking on an ice box cake-like texture.

Then, instead of being finished with the traditional dusting of cocoa powder, the dish is sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with fresh raspberries.

Serve with chilled prosecco (or raspberry bellinis if you’re feeling really fancy), and you have the perfect no-bake summer dessert.

If you’re not a fan of raspberries, this recipe is infinitely adaptable. We can see it working well with ripe summer peaches, fresh strawberries, juicy blueberries, or even something like vibrant diced mango. Use your taste buds as your guide, and you’re bound to come up with your own perfect version of no-bake tiramisu.

