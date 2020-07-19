Martha Stewart Just Gave the Classic BLT Sandwich a Mouthwatering Twist

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwiches are a summer staple — and we spend months dreaming of tomatoes that are worthy of the combo — but who says you can’t improve on a classic? Not Martha Stewart! The domestic diva took to Instagram recently to show off an absolutely indulgent, elevated, one-upped twist on BLTs, and we couldn’t be more, shall we say, on board. The twist? Stewart replaces the traditional “L” ingredient — lettuce — with lobster.

“A special occasion calls for an extra-special spread. Here, we one-upped the classic BLT by enlisting lobster (you can sub in shrimp or poached chicken if you prefer),” she began the post’s caption. Stewart then teased how to create this photo-worthy spread. “Then we flanked a rainbow of ripe-tomato slices with hard-boiled eggs and avocado and whisked together two next-level condiments: mayo mixed with crisp bacon and a tangy mignonette. Editor’s tip: To make quick (or no) work of the lobsters, have your fish counter steam them and remove the meat. Grab the full recipe at the link in bio. 📷: @ryanliebe.”

Seriously, how gorgeous and drool-worthy is this BLT party board? (Those rainbow tomatoes!) We’re already fans of easy-to-prep grazing tables, and this would be a welcome addition to any (small, social-distanced) summer gathering.

To make 8 servings of this summer-ready recipe, you’ll need four lobsters, a loaf of sliced white bread, about six large tomatoes, four hard-boiled eggs (cut into rounds), two avocados (pitted, peeled, and sliced), and 1/2-cup basil leaves (packed). (If you want to stay true to the classic, you might still have some lettuce available, too.)

To season the sandwich and for extra flavor, you will need 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter (melted), 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, freshly ground black pepper, kosher salt, and flaky sea salt to serve. For the dressings, prepare some of Martha’s shallot mignonette and bacon mayonnaise.

To serve, arrange the tomatoes, lobster meat, eggs, avocados, basil, and toast on a generous-sized platter. Top the tomatoes with the mignonette, and stir the butter and lemon juice together with your seasonings to drizzle over the lobster.

You can get the full recipe and instructions on marthastewart.com.

And if you really want to make it a summer celebration, serve up these BLTs with Martha’s boozy red sangria and gooey skillet cookie for dessert. Just invite us over, okay?

Before you go, check out our roundup of summer cocktails below: