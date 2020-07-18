Food & RecipesFood News

Ina Garten Returns to Instagram With This Decadent Peach Pie Recipe

by

Ina Garten is back on Instagram! After taking a short break from posting to the platform — Garten’s last post was a black square in honor of #BlackoutTuesday — the Barefoot Contessa made a welcome return to yesterday with a weekend baking project that looks like it’s worth every bit of effort. Heading into the weekend, Garten made a gorgeous lattice-crust peach pie that’s perfect for summer and gives us another reason to indulge during this stone fruit season.

“Weekend project! I made a lattice-top Peach Pie that may be the best peach pie I’ve ever made. I added orange zest and orange juice, which makes the peaches taste..well..peachier! Have a wonderful weekend! Peaches from @thesistersmarketco Recipe link in profile. #staysafe,” the celebrity chef wrote.

Hey, if Ina Garten says this is the best peach pie she’s ever made — and we’re guessing she’s made a few in her day — count us in!

Before heading out to the grocery store to pick up your weekly essentials, here’s a brief overview of the ingredients to stock up on to give you and your family a sweeter way to squeeze in your five a day.

You will need two-and-a-half pounds of ripe peaches (approximately six large peaches), an orange from which to grate a half-teaspoon of the peel, and one-fourth of a cup of its juice. Aside from the fresh produce, you’ll also want to make sure you have essential baking ingredients on hand, such as all-purpose flour, sugar, eggs, butter, and cornstarch.

Start by referring to Garten’s Perfect Pie Crust recipe to make the base, and preheat the oven to 400 degrees. For the filling, a medium boil water pot of water and then cook the peaches in it until the skins will easily peel off with a knife. Place the cooked peaches in a cold water bath to stop the cooking process. Cut up one peach in half-inch chunks, set it aside, and chop the remaining peaches into one-inch wedges.

Use a small saucepan to combine the diced peach and orange zest and juice with the listed amounts of sugar, cornstarch, and butter. Simmer the mixture for a couple of minutes until it is thick before combining it with the peach wedges and a couple of tablespoons of flour.

Then, assemble the pie with the lattice-top design and bake it for 45-60 minutes. Remove the pie from the oven once the pastry is browned and the filling is bubbly. Let it cool to enjoy and serve warm or at room temperature. See the full recipe here.

 

Want more decadent desserts? Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s best chocolate recipes in the gallery below:

Comments

New in Food & Recipes

View article
Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis’ No-Bake Cookie Recipe Is Exactly What Our Summer Needs

Giada De Laurentiis’ No-Bake Cookie Recipe Is Exactly What Our Summer Needs

View article
Ina Garten attending the TIME 100

One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Pantry Staples Is On Sale Right Now at Costco

One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Pantry Staples Is On Sale Right Now at Costco

View article
Grilled Pizza Recipes: Easy Grilled Naan

12 Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes For Those Without Grills

12 Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes For Those Without Grills

View article
costco products

9 Grocery Stores That Are Better Than Costco (According to Some People)

9 Grocery Stores That Are Better Than Costco (According to Some People)

View article
Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant

Ivanka Trump Posts Cheeky Instagram With a Can of Goya Beans & the Internet Is Not Having It

Ivanka Trump Posts Cheeky Instagram With a Can of Goya Beans & the Internet Is Not Having It

View article
Summer salad of watermelon, feta cheese

Literally Just 13 Recipes Packed With Summer’s Best Flavors 

Literally Just 13 Recipes Packed With Summer’s Best Flavors 

ad