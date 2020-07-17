Giada De Laurentiis’ No-Bake Cookie Recipe Is Exactly What Our Summer Needs

Look, as much as we’ve enjoyed stocking our kitchen with marked down Le Creuset cookware and trying our hand at baking an assortment of breads and desserts amid this pandemic, the words “no-bake” are like music to our ears right about now. And Giada De Laurentiis published a cookie recipe this week that’s not only no-bake, but also so quick and easy, you’ll want to make them every weekend.

De Laurentiis’ No-Bake Chocolate Almond Butter Cookies take all of 15 minutes to prep and five minutes to cook. The real kicker, though, is you can’t eat these rich and indulgent, yet better-for-you cookies right away. No, you’ll need to wait another hour as the two dozen cookies set in the freezer. But trust us, the wait will be well worth it.

“Recipes like this one are a great alternative to actually baking – and you still get a tasty chocolate cookie out of it!” De Laurentiis wrote.

To make these no-bake cookies, you’ll need the following simple ingredients, many of which you might already have in your kitchen: light brown sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, unsalted butter, unsweetened almond milk, chunky almond butter, kosher salt, rolled oats, roasted sliced almonds, and mini chocolate chips.

Once mixed together, you’ll place the 24 tablespoon-sized mounds in the freezer, and you’re done! Because this recipe makes so many cookies, De Laurentiis recommends storing what’s left over in the freezer for up to one month for easy snacking — that is, if you have any left over.

“While these taste pretty rich and indulgent, they have a lot of good-for-you ingredients going on,” the Food Network star wrote. “With oats and almond butter at the forefront, these do more than just satisfy a craving: they actually help keep you full!”

Get the full recipe at Giadzy, and be sure to tune in to Giada at Home this Saturday at 12/11c to watch De Laurentiis and her daughter, Jade, make them.

