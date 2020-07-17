One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Pantry Staples Is On Sale Right Now at Costco

Only the very “good” will do in Ina Garten’s pantry, and there’s no better place to shop for them than Costco.

Fans of the Barefoot Contessa host know that “store-bought is fine” when it comes to cooking, but if you’re going to use ingredients pulled off grocery store shelves, they better be Garten-approved. Or, as Garten puts it, “good”: “good vinegar,” “good oil,” “good maple syrup,” and, yes, even “good apple juice.” And as it turns out, Garten’s preferred apple juice — and one of her favorite pantry staples — is currently on sale at Costco.

As seen in this glorious, behind-the-scenes photo of Garten’s storage room in the Barn, where she films her Food Network show, Martinelli’s apple juice is just one of many go-to cooking staples.

Do you see it — that big bottle on the third shelf from the bottom? Well, it comes in smaller sizes too. A nine-pack of 10-fluid ounce bottles usually retails for $33.40, but at Costco, you can pick up a 24-pack for a steal: $20.99. You can also buy a 20-pack on Amazon for about $25.

Garten uses Martinelli’s in many of her recipes, including soups such as her kid-friendly Butternut Squash and Apple Soup and drinks, like her Hot Mulled Cider.

Here’s a gem of her in 2003(!) using “good apple juice” in Season 1, Episode 13 of Barefoot Contessa:

Garten’s other preferred ingredients include Libby’s pumpkin, Grey Poupon dijon mustard, Cup-for-Cup gluten free flour, Hecker’s flour, Maldon sea salt, Diamond Crystal kosher salt, Olio Santo olive oil, and Rao’s Homemade marinara sauce, among others. In fact, Costco also has two-packs of Rao’s products on sale: a two-pack of Rao’s Homemade marinara sauce and a two-pack of Rao’s Homemade Alfredo sauce, both for about $11. For those who’ve never purchase Rao’s before, they usually for for about $8 or $9 a jar.

To view the full list of Garten’s favorite ingredients, head on over to the Barefoot Contessa website.

