Food & RecipesCooking Tips & Trends

One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Pantry Staples Is On Sale Right Now at Costco

by

Only the very “good” will do in Ina Garten’s pantry, and there’s no better place to shop for them than Costco.

Fans of the Barefoot Contessa host know that “store-bought is fine” when it comes to cooking, but if you’re going to use ingredients pulled off grocery store shelves, they better be Garten-approved. Or, as Garten puts it, “good”: “good vinegar,” “good oil,” “good maple syrup,” and, yes, even “good apple juice.” And as it turns out, Garten’s preferred apple juice — and one of her favorite pantry staples — is currently on sale at Costco.

As seen in this glorious, behind-the-scenes photo of Garten’s storage room in the Barn, where she films her Food Network show, Martinelli’s apple juice is just one of many go-to cooking staples.

Ina Garten the Barn pantry
Image: Women’s Wear Daily.

Do you see it — that big bottle on the third shelf from the bottom? Well, it comes in smaller sizes too. A nine-pack of 10-fluid ounce bottles usually retails for $33.40, but at Costco, you can pick up a 24-pack for a steal: $20.99. You can also buy a 20-pack on Amazon for about $25.

Image: Costco.
Buy: Martinelli's Apple Juice, 24-pack $20.99
buy it

Garten uses Martinelli’s in many of her recipes, including soups such as her kid-friendly Butternut Squash and Apple Soup and drinks, like her Hot Mulled Cider.

Here’s a gem of her in 2003(!) using “good apple juice” in Season 1, Episode 13 of Barefoot Contessa:

Ina Garten using Martinelli's Barefoot Contessa
Image: Food Network.

Garten’s other preferred ingredients include Libby’s pumpkin, Grey Poupon dijon mustard, Cup-for-Cup gluten free flour, Hecker’s flour, Maldon sea salt, Diamond Crystal kosher salt, Olio Santo olive oil, and Rao’s Homemade marinara sauce, among others. In fact, Costco also has two-packs of Rao’s products on sale: a two-pack of Rao’s Homemade marinara sauce and a two-pack of Rao’s Homemade Alfredo sauce, both for about $11. For those who’ve never purchase Rao’s before, they usually for for about $8 or $9 a jar.

To view the full list of Garten’s favorite ingredients, head on over to the Barefoot Contessa website.

Before you go, take a look at all the Garten-approved ingredients you can shop on Amazon below:

Ina Garten ingredients Amazon embed

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Comments

New in Food & Recipes

View article
Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis’ No-Bake Cookie Recipe Is Exactly What Our Summer Needs

Giada De Laurentiis’ No-Bake Cookie Recipe Is Exactly What Our Summer Needs

View article
Grilled Pizza Recipes: Easy Grilled Naan

12 Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes For Those Without Grills

12 Instant Pot Barbecue Chicken Recipes For Those Without Grills

View article
costco products

9 Grocery Stores That Are Better Than Costco (According to Some People)

9 Grocery Stores That Are Better Than Costco (According to Some People)

View article
Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant

Ivanka Trump Posts Cheeky Instagram With a Can of Goya Beans & the Internet Is Not Having It

Ivanka Trump Posts Cheeky Instagram With a Can of Goya Beans & the Internet Is Not Having It

View article
Summer salad of watermelon, feta cheese

Literally Just 13 Recipes Packed With Summer’s Best Flavors 

Literally Just 13 Recipes Packed With Summer’s Best Flavors 

View article
Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth Started Selling Her Own Gin & The Bottle Is Gorgeous

Queen Elizabeth Started Selling Her Own Gin & The Bottle Is Gorgeous

ad