Queen Elizabeth Started Selling Her Own Gin & The Bottle Is Gorgeous

Queen Elizabeth loves her gin. Queen Elizabeth loves gin so much, she not only sips a glass of gin and Dubonnet on the rocks with a slice of lemon well before 3 p.m. (try midmorning, noobs), but starting this week, she also started selling her own — made from the leaves found at the back of Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace, along with several other royal family homes, closed their doors to the public in March, in response to the COVID-19 crisis. To help supplement the money lost from tourists visiting her residences, the Royal Collection Trust, a department of the Royal Household, launched a premium small-batch London dry gin for sale in its shops.

The bottles sell for £40, or about $50 each; and all profits from sales of the gin will go to the Royal Collection Trust, Queen Elizabeth‘s charity that helps fund the care, conservation, and promotion of the Royal Collection, which includes exhibitions, publications, educational programs, and more spread among about 15 royal residences and former residences across the U.K.

Infused with citrus and herbal notes derived from 12 botanicals, the Buckingham Palace gin is made with lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves, and mulberry leaves pulled from the Buckingham Palace garden.

“The garden at Buckingham Palace provides a habitat for 30 species of birds and more than 250 species of wildflowers,” the Royal Collection Trust’s press release states. “The planting of mulberry trees was popularized in England during the reign of James I, and this royal association continues today, with 40 different species of the trees in the Palace garden.”

The best way to drink it? The Royal Collection Shop recommends pouring a shot into a short tumbler filled to the brim with ice, mixing with tonic, and garnishing with a slice of lemon. *chef’s kiss*

The Buckingham Palace Gin, which has a 42 percent ABV, will also be served at official events at the Palace, which is slated to reopen to the public on July 23.

“From 23 July you will be able to visit Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, The Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and our latest exhibitions at The Queen’s Galleries in London and Edinburgh,” the Royal Collection Trust’s website states.

The Buckingham Palace Gin is only available for delivery in the U.K.