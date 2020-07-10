Food & RecipesFood News

Chrissy Teigen Is Kicking Goya Food Brand to the Curb — Here’s Why

Judge Teigen’s ruling is in: Goya is out.

When Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue praised President Donald Trump this week, boldly saying that “we’re all truly blessed” to have Trump as President, jaws collectively dropped — including Chrissy Teigen‘s — and #BoycottGoya was quick to trend on Twitter.

During Unanue’s visit to the White House on Thursday, Trump signed the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative executive order, intended to “improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities.” In response, Unanue stood in the Rose Garden and stated: “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did.”

The largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States siding with a man who has a history of disparaging Mexican immigrants, going so far as to calling them rapists?

“FUUUUUUUCK. A shame,” Teigen tweeted. “Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye.”

“The next step republicans will do (mark my words, they did this with my equinox tweets as well) is say you aren’t supporting the workers if you boycott. You ARE. They should never feel they have to work for someone who agrees Mexicans are ‘vile’ ‘rapists’ – FUCK this guy,” she continued.

Unanue continued to say on Thursday that his grandfather came to the U.S. “to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

As part of the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, Goya later announced their commitment to donating one million cans of chickpeas and 1 million pounds of food products to food banks across the U.S. to benefit those impacted by the COVID-19.

Teigen wasn’t alone in openly criticizing and boycotting Goya on Twitter.

Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary, tweeted that “Americans should think twice before buying [Goya] products.”

And U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googline ‘how to make your own adobo,'” later sharing a recipe for those who now refuse to buy Goya’s popular adobo seasoning product.

Others shared their own Goya alternatives.

Teigen later addressed commenters who claimed Goya would go out of business due to a boycott, writing, “You think they’re going under? I see a new Karen every day spouting off in a Trader Joe’s who will gleefully buy the beans. Don’t worry about f—-ing GOYA.”

“Support the workers by empowering them to be stronger than this absolute bastard. I will personally do what I can to financially ensure these farms can carry on without them,” Teigen continued.

Later, #BuyGoya began trending on Twitter.

In the words of Teigen: Bye-bye, Goya.

