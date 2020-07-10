Judge Teigen’s ruling is in: Goya is out.

When Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue praised President Donald Trump this week, boldly saying that “we’re all truly blessed” to have Trump as President, jaws collectively dropped — including Chrissy Teigen‘s — and #BoycottGoya was quick to trend on Twitter.

During Unanue’s visit to the White House on Thursday, Trump signed the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative executive order, intended to “improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities.” In response, Unanue stood in the Rose Garden and stated: “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did.”

The largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States siding with a man who has a history of disparaging Mexican immigrants, going so far as to calling them rapists?

“FUUUUUUUCK. A shame,” Teigen tweeted. “Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye.”

“The next step republicans will do (mark my words, they did this with my equinox tweets as well) is say you aren’t supporting the workers if you boycott. You ARE. They should never feel they have to work for someone who agrees Mexicans are ‘vile’ ‘rapists’ – FUCK this guy,” she continued.

Unanue continued to say on Thursday that his grandfather came to the U.S. “to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

As part of the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, Goya later announced their commitment to donating one million cans of chickpeas and 1 million pounds of food products to food banks across the U.S. to benefit those impacted by the COVID-19.

Teigen wasn’t alone in openly criticizing and boycotting Goya on Twitter.

Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary, tweeted that “Americans should think twice before buying [Goya] products.”

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

And U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googline ‘how to make your own adobo,'” later sharing a recipe for those who now refuse to buy Goya’s popular adobo seasoning product.

Get yourself friends like these: this tweet wasn’t up for TWO MINUTES when my friend hit me up with the recipe. (Their note: “the ginger is controversial, but worth it”) (For accessibility:

4 Salt, 1 paprika, 1 cumin, 1 celery powder, 2 garlic powder, .5 ginger , 1 chili powder) pic.twitter.com/5WFe9sL5jE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

Others shared their own Goya alternatives.

since CEO of Goya wanted to come out with summ bullshit , and I keep seeing everyone talk about their beans , here are some alternatives ! #BoycottGoya pic.twitter.com/HnT3F3LPCo — big irm 🦋 (@illuminatihunni) July 10, 2020

Teigen later addressed commenters who claimed Goya would go out of business due to a boycott, writing, “You think they’re going under? I see a new Karen every day spouting off in a Trader Joe’s who will gleefully buy the beans. Don’t worry about f—-ing GOYA.”

“Support the workers by empowering them to be stronger than this absolute bastard. I will personally do what I can to financially ensure these farms can carry on without them,” Teigen continued.

Later, #BuyGoya began trending on Twitter.

Oh, God. It looks like MAGA people have already started to #BuyGoya. pic.twitter.com/IBkjh5rHI1 — Mike E. Perez (@mikeeperez) July 10, 2020

Racists supporting Hispanic products. This country is a backwards ass mess. #BuyGoya pic.twitter.com/gQbmSCGcXM — Kimberly (@K_Darshea) July 10, 2020

In the words of Teigen: Bye-bye, Goya.