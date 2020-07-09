Is it weird that a bowl full of freshly popped, lightly buttered popcorn excites us? No, really, hear us out: It’s like this blank canvas that you can flavor in so many different ways. Want it sweet? Sprinkle some cinnamon sugar or caramel seasoning on it. Want it tangy and spicy? A few heavy dashes of Tajín will do it. Or, if you want to keep it classic, opt for white cheddar or zesty ranch. With a seemingly endless amount of popcorn seasoning flavors out there, you can mix and match and get real wild. And of all the celebs out there, there’s one we know gets it — and she just so happens to be brainstorming new flavors at this very moment.

Yesterday, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to ask one very important question — one that’s lead us to believe that she is, in fact, creating at least one new popcorn seasoning.

If you were to ask me to create a popcorn seasoning, what would you ask for? — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2020

“If you were to ask me to create a popcorn seasoning, what would you ask for?” she tweeted.

The answers were spot on, too.

A wet sea salt you spray on that makes the popcorn just a lil (trigger warning) moist — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 8, 2020

“A wet sea salt you spray on that makes the popcorn just a lil (trigger warning) moist,” comedian Sarah Silverman responded.

Other solid seasonings included salty chocolate chip, a chocolate and peanut butter combo, sour cream and onion, elote, birthday cake kettle corn, and “parmesan rosemary with a hint of cayenne.”

Oh, right, and this gem:

Like a tobacco flavoring — paupow (@paupow) July 8, 2020

It comes as a surprise to no one that Teigen might launch a new popcorn seasoning product. Earlier this year, Teigen shared her favorite, go-to popcorn seasonings. “I like to add a packet of ranch seasoning, but you can use whatever your mood is calling for,” she says. And if you don’t have a ranch packet? “Try using onion and garlic powder along with some salt and pepper,” she recommends. “A taco seasoning packet is another idea, maybe a little grated parm?”

Only time will tell if Teigen does, in fact, start selling popcorn seasoning — and the flavor she chooses. In the meantime, we’re headed to Target to pick up a couple of packets of each seasoning…

