Giada De Laurentiis’ 4-Ingredient Parfait Is the No-Cook Summer Dessert of Our Dreams

Parfaits are the perfect dessert for a couple of reasons. First, they’re delicious but they are also the easiest dessert to make and most importantly, in the summer when it’s too unbearably hot to even think about turning on your oven to bake something, parfaits require no cooking or baking so your house remains cool.

There are also endless flavor combos but sometimes simple is best and that’s what one of our favorite food queens, Giada De Laurentiis, had in mind when she shared this delicious no-cook recipe that only calls for four ingredients.

The first layer of Giada’s pound cake parfait is a basic lemon pound cake that has been cubed into small squares. Then top with fresh macerated strawberries, your favorite ice cream and whipped cream and that’s it! You’ve got a mouth-watering dessert in under 30 seconds.

If you don’t want to make a lemon pound cake beforehand specifically for this recipe, you can easily swap in a store-bought one or even try substituting in some of the spongecake dessert cups sold in grocery stores during the summer for strawberry shortcake. If you want to make things super easy and skip the grocery completely, they’re also available on Amazon.

Ordering a lemon pound cake from your local bakery is another great option and a fantastic way to support local businesses that are struggling during these tough times.

No matter what kind of cake you use or where you get it, there’s no denying this is the perfect recipe for summer and there’s a 100% chance we’ll be trying it this weekend.

