Sangria is one of our favorite summer cocktails, with a refreshingly sweet and spiked taste that seems to always hit the spot. And with a simple ingredient list that includes wine, hard liquor, and fruit, what’s not to love? We could (and just might) spend all summer trying out the many combinations to test — starting with this amazing berry-citrus version from none other than Martha Stewart. Whether you’re looking to switch up your happy hour or need a boozy brunch drink, add this refreshing recipe to your cocktail menu before the weekend ends.

“In this picnic-ready, big-batch cocktail, strawberries and citrus are macerated with sugar, orange liqueur, and vodka or tequila, then finished with red wine and seltzer for an extra-spirited sangria. Serve a batch this weekend with our recipe at the link in bio!👆🏼” the post was captioned.

To make this, let’s start with the fruit you’ll need: one small grapefruit (or one cup) quartered and thinly-sliced, one lime (or 1/4-cup) quartered and thinly-sliced, and two cups of hulled and halved strawberries (cut into quarters if they’re large). Also, set aside 5 tablespoons of sugar. As for booze, you’ll need 1/2-cup of vodka or Blanco tequila, 1/4-cup of Cointreau or other orange liqueur, and one bottle (750 milliliters) of chilled, dry red wine. You can also use additional frozen fruit and seltzer to garnish, if desired.

To make, combine all of the fresh fruit ingredients with the sugar, vodka, (or tequila) and the Cointreau. Cover the mixture and place it in the fridge for at least four hours up to one day. While letting the ingredients chill, toss them occasionally.

For serving, if desired, first fill half of each glass up with fresh fruit. Then, add the macerated fruit. Top the fruit with wine and a splash of seltzer if desired. (Honestly, this sangria topped with the fizz of seltzer sounds ah-mazing.) Get the full recipe.

