Costco Sells an Everything Bagel Seasoning That People Swear Is Better Than Trader Joe’s

If you’re visiting Trader Joe’s for the first time, diehards will suggest — nay demand — you pick up two items: TJ’s Speculoos Cookie Butter and Everything But the Bagel Seasoning. These two items are so popular, Trader Joe’s not only started selling Everything But the Bagel-seasoned mixed nuts earlier this year, but they’re also releasing a Cookie Butter-flavored beer this fall. Since, we’ve seen competing products hit shelves, like Biscoff’s cookie spread, but none have presented themselves as worthy rivals — that is, until Costco started selling its own Everything Bagel Seasoning.

While not a new product by any means — the wholesale retailer made headlines in 2018 and in 2019 for selling tubs of the seasoning — Costco’s Everything Bagel Seasoning has resurfaced on Reddit, prompting Redditors to not only share the various ways they use the seasoning, but also dare declare that Costco’s Everything Bagel Seasoning tastes better and is a better deal than Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel Seasoning.

“It’s less salty than the one from TJ’s,” one Reddit user says. “The salt is further down the ingredient list vs. being the second or third ingredient on the TJ bottle.” Another says they’ve ditched the TJ’s seasoning and only head to the California-based grocer to restock on their Umami Seasoning Blend: “I’ve had both, I prefer the Costco one myself both for the salt reason and because it’s a better bang for your buck.”

They aren’t wrong. Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel Seasoning is $1.99 for a 2.3-ounce shaker (86 cents per ounce). Costco’s is $4.49 for an 11.5-ounce container (39 cents per ounce).

Costco isn’t the only store that carries its own everything bagel seasoning. Sam’s Club sells Tone’s Everything Bagel seasoning blend, Walmart sells Everything Brooklyn Bagel Seasoning from Gustus Vitae, Amazon sells Not Just Bagel Seasoning from Wishful Seasoning, and Aldi sells Stonemill’s Who Needs the Bagel? Seasoning.

And there you have it! If you haven’t tried Costco’s Everything Bagel Seasoning, why not pick up a container during your next run? Then, report back and let us know which one you prefer.

