Giada De Laurentiis Shares Her Boozy Agua Fresca Recipe

Spiked watermelon drinks are a summer staple and Giada De Laurentiis is the latest among many chefs and celebrities, including Alex Guarnaschelli and The Rock, to reveal her signature drink recipe. She shared how to make a delicious-looking watermelon, strawberry, and tequila cocktail on her Instagram.

“One super summery cocktail, coming right up. 🙌 Get the #recipe for @giadadelaurentiis’ watermelon, strawberry & tequila agua fresca in the profile link! 🍓🍉,” she captioned the post. Here’s what you’ll need and the step-by-step instructions to make this for your next happy hour — at any time of day.

For the Agua Fresca, cube 2 pounds of watermelon or about six cups of the juicy fruit. Also, dice up 4 cups (or 1.5-pounds) of strawberries. You will also need 3/4 cups of sugar and 1/8-teaspoon of kosher salt. For the most important part, pour 1 cup of silver tequila. Grab one large lime and squeeze out two fresh tablespoons of juice, with extra set aide if needed.

To garnish, you will need to cut 3 whole strawberries into halves, cut 6 lime wedges, and chop 6 1-inch cubes of watermelon.

Prepare this drink by first tossing the watermelon cubes, diced strawberries, sugar, and salt into a large bowl to blend. Let the mixture stand until the sugar dissolves, and it forms a syrup. Stir occasionally for between 15-30 minutes. Separate the mixture into several batches and combine it with the tequila and the lime juice. Stir them by blending together the ingredients in a large pitcher. If desired, feel free to add some extra lime juice at this step.

Refrigerate this boozy blend for at least 1-3 hours, so it gets very cold. To serve, thread a half strawberry, lime wedge, and a watermelon cube onto 6 skewers. Divide the drink mixture evenly into 6 glasses, place the dressed-up skewers into the cocktails, and enjoy!

