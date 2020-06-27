Alex Guarnaschelli Shares a Yummy Recipe for Your New Go-To Summer Drink

Refreshing watermelon drinks — as coolers or cocktails — are a summer staple. And right just days after Dwayne Johnson revealed his simple Watermelon ‘Manarita’ recipe, Alex Guarnaschelli also decided to share her version. As the official drink of the season, the esteemed chef gave us her formula for her take on the refreshing beverage.

On Saturday, June 27 The Food Network star shared a video demonstrating how to make the drink on The Kitchen where she invited followers to tune in, teasing them with a delicious-looking photo of the final product.

“This watermelon drink is so refreshing. It can be made with or without liquor so the whole family can enjoy together. Check out this and other tasty summer recipes on #thekitchen this morning at 11 am EST on Food Network Discovery,” Guarnaschlli captioned the Facebook post.

For ingredients, you will need 2 cups of watermelon pieces (with no rinds or seeds), 1 tablespoon of honey, 1 ounce of fresh lime juice, and 3/4 of a cup of sugar to make a simple syrup. To transform this cooler into a cocktail, spike it with 4 ounces of a neutral-flavored vodka. For the boozy beverage, you will also need 2 ounces of lime juice, 12-14 fresh mint leaves (torn), and some club soda to top the cocktail.

The recipe can be made in three easy steps. First, you should make the watermelon ice cubes and need to puree the watermelon, honey, and lime juice in a blender until the concoction is smooth. Pour the mixture into a square ice cube tray and let them freeze for 3-4 hours until firm.

Next, to make the simple syrup, combine the sugar with an equal amount of water in a small saucepan. Bring the mixture to a simmer and then shut off the heat. Stir the mixture until the sugar dissolves and let it cool.

Finally, for the cocktails, combine the vodka, lime juice, mint leaves, and 2 ounces of simple syrup in an ice-filled pitcher. Top the mixture with club soda. To serve, place 3 watermelon ice cubes in each of the highball glasses and pour the cocktail over.

We most definitely are adding this to our list of watermelon recipes to try this summer.

As a toast to Summer, the New York-based chef and television personality shared her fridge with SheKnows where she revealed her favorite recipes to make in a pinch, her pantry essentials, and her favorite sandwiches — which both would pair well with this drink for a delicious BBQ meal.

For more seasonal drink ideas, click here to see more refreshing cocktail recipes to try this summer.