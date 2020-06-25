If The Rock says watermelon margaritas are the drink of the summer, then you better believe it’s the drink of the summer.

“Mana ohana!” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Let me know how you like the official drink of the summer, the ‘Watermelon Manarita.’ Considering the year we’ve already had, here’s to better and brighter days ahead. You deserve it!”

The Rock’s Watermelon Manarita calls for just four ingredients: lime juice, agave nectar (we recommend Tres Agaves), watermelon and — of course — his tequila, Teremana Blanco.

“I created Teremana with the sole purpose of bringing people together, and it has been so gratifying, despite the crazy year we’ve already had, to see so many of you around the world enjoying Teremana with your loved ones, your family, your friends,” he said of his brand.

Once you’ve gathered your ingredients, add 1/2 oz. agave nectar, 1 oz. lime juice, and four or five large chunks of watermelon to your mixer. Muddle the ingredients, and then add “the real magic,” 2 oz. Teremana Blanco tequila, followed by ice. Then do the “sexy shake,” and pour into a glass. Garnish with a watermelon wedge, and you have yourself the drink of the summer. (Also one to have on-hand for National Tequila Day, which is coming up on July 24!)

“I raise this Teremana toast to my mana ohana,” the Rock starts his toast. “What a crazy year we’ve already had, but to better and brighter days the rest of this summer. You certainly deserve it. We deserve it. Salud.”

Before you go, check out our roundup of summer cocktails below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.