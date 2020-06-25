Costco & Giada De Laurentiis Both Have Salsa Recipes You Need to Make This Summer

This summer calls for bright, citrusy, homemade salsa — and we have just the recipes for you to start with, including one Costco just shared on their Facebook page today.

Costco’s salsa is an avocado mango salsa, and it only requires a handful of ingredients to make. So, before you go on your Costco run this week, jot down these items on your shopping list: avocado, cilantro, mango, jalapeño, red onion, and lime.

Making Costco’s salsa is incredibly easy, too. Simply dice one avocado, chop 1 tbsp of cilantro, dice one mango, chop one jalapeño, chop one red onion, and juice one lime. Combine all ingredients — including salt — in a bowl, and mix. That’s it! Top it on some grilled fish, and you have yourself a light, refreshing meal.

Oranges more your jam? Giada De Laurentiis also recently shared a bright orange salsa that just so happens to pair perfectly with grilled salmon.

“Citrus and fish make a perfect pairing in my book, and the bright citrus ‘salsa’ adds a ton of flavor to brighten it up. Orange segments, lemon juice, briney capers, herby parsley, fresh mint… it’s such a delicious little condiment, sort of a mix between a salsa and a slaw, and it’s really delicious with virtually any seafood,” De Laurentiis writes on her website, Giadzy.

To make the citrus salsa, you’ll need two large oranges, EVOO, fresh lemon juice, parsley, scallions, mint leaves, capers, and red pepper flakes. Combine all the ingredients, including orange zest and lemon zest, and season with salt and pepper.

And there you have it: two easy-to-make salsas you’ll definitely want to add to your summer arsenal.

