Ayesha Curry’s New Cookbook Will Spice Up Your Family Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

If you’re like many people who are basically quarantine cooking rock stars these days, you’re probably perusing more cookbooks than take-out menus. And maybe — just maybe — you’re in need of some additional inspiration at this point. Well, Ayesha Curry is here for us home cooks with plenty of inspiration, but we’ll have to wait just a little bit longer. The mom of three just announced the release date and cover preview of her new cookbook, The Full Plate, and she told PEOPLE that the book (her second) is for fellow caretakers who want to cook flavorful meals for their families.
On sale September 22nd (although you can pre-order now!), these dishes represent the celebrity chef’s life journey with food and her growing family. “It’s been over 4 years since I wrote The Seasoned Life, back before I started my career and when it was just Stephen, Riley and I,” she told PEOPLE.
My second cookbook cover reveal! Ladies and gents… THE FULL PLATE !I’m so dang excited. Put so much love into this. I can’t believe it will have been 4 years since The Seasoned Life launched. I always said I would do another once I felt inspired and mannnn was I inspired this time around. Inspired by how fast paced and beautifully chaotic life has become over the past couple of years and the need for super quick and easy recipes for the family that didn’t lack flavor and excitement. The focus of this cookbook is dinner, drinks and a couple of dessert faves. We don’t really have time for elaborate breakfasts anymore, lunch is typically on the go or involves some sort of protein shake (fit ishiboo 🤦🏽♀️) so DINNER is always the star of the day at our home. Some recipes are for those weekend meals/Sunday suppers when you have an hour to cook but most of them take 15-30 mins! It just had to be this way. We all have a full plate these days but we should never compromise the joy of cooking, EATING and gathering around the table for a delicious meal with the ones we love! 📷 by @evakolenko 😍 Click the link in my bio for more! #thefullplate 🍾🍤🍣🍱🍝🌮🧆🥙🥘🌯🥗🍜🍗🍑🍓🥥🍍🥑
As a busy mom with a career of her own, Curry stresses how important it was for her to compile a book of recipes that cater to people with “full plates,” with most recipes in the book centering on dinner — “always the star of the day at our home” she wrote in an Instagram post — and requiring just 15-30 minutes.
“[A]s a working mom of three babies, I’ve had to force myself to approach cooking differently and make the same flavorful meals in a fraction of the time,” she explained to PEOPLE. “The Full Plate is truly a product of that journey; a collection of recipes and tips I’ve learned along the way.”
Most importantly, the diverse cuisines weaved throughout the book — Curry offers her take on recipes from Asia, Italy, and her own Caribbean roots — can teach families about different cultures and bring them together.
Fast, family-friendly recipes that will take you around the world, without having to step foot on a plane? September can’t get here fast enough!
