Ayesha Curry’s New Cookbook Will Spice Up Your Family Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

If you’re like many people who are basically quarantine cooking rock stars these days, you’re probably perusing more cookbooks than take-out menus. And maybe — just maybe — you’re in need of some additional inspiration at this point. Well, Ayesha Curry is here for us home cooks with plenty of inspiration, but we’ll have to wait just a little bit longer. The mom of three just announced the release date and cover preview of her new cookbook, The Full Plate, and she told PEOPLE that the book (her second) is for fellow caretakers who want to cook flavorful meals for their families.

On sale September 22nd (although you can pre-order now!), these dishes represent the celebrity chef’s life journey with food and her growing family. “It’s been over 4 years since I wrote The Seasoned Life, back before I started my career and when it was just Stephen, Riley and I,” she told PEOPLE.

As a busy mom with a career of her own, Curry stresses how important it was for her to compile a book of recipes that cater to people with “full plates,” with most recipes in the book centering on dinner — “always the star of the day at our home” she wrote in an Instagram post — and requiring just 15-30 minutes.



“[A]s a working mom of three babies, I’ve had to force myself to approach cooking differently and make the same flavorful meals in a fraction of the time,” she explained to PEOPLE. “The Full Plate is truly a product of that journey; a collection of recipes and tips I’ve learned along the way.”

Most importantly, the diverse cuisines weaved throughout the book — Curry offers her take on recipes from Asia, Italy, and her own Caribbean roots — can teach families about different cultures and bring them together.

Fast, family-friendly recipes that will take you around the world, without having to step foot on a plane? September can’t get here fast enough!

