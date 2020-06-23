Summer is just getting started at Starbucks.

With 95 percent of the coffee chain’s stores now reopened in the U.S., Starbucks has expanded its summer menu with new dairy-free drink options and a brand-new meatless breakfast sandwich worth actually leaving the house to pick up.

Let’s start with the new drinks.

Starbucks has added Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam and Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam to menus nationwide. Those in the California and Midwest markets can also order the new Cold Brew with Cinnamon Oatmilk Foam with cinnamon, vanilla, syrup, and oatmilk cold foam — now that they have oatmilk available in their stores.

The new Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam features Starbucks Cold Brew topped with cinnamon, vanilla syrup, and almondmilk cold foam. The Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam (pictured above) is topped with mocha sauce, cocoa powder, and almondmilk cold foam.

Now, on to the sandwich.

Starbucks partnered with Impossible to launch the first plant-based breakfast sandwich in the U.S.: the new Impossible Breakfast Sandwich.

This sandwich sounds as glorious as it looks, too. It not only has a cage-free fried egg, Impossible plant-based sausage, and aged cheddar cheese sandwiched between artisanal ciabatta bread, but the sandwich also boasts 22 grams of protein. And what’s not to love about that?

“Starbucks’ commitment to add more plant-based ingredients to its menu is a new benchmark for large corporations,” Dr. Patrick O. Brown, founder and CEO of Impossible Foods, said in a prepared statement. “Impossible Foods is making plant-based foods that deliver unrivaled taste, nutrition and convenience. We’re excited to work with Starbucks, which shares our mission to make the global food system sustainable.”

The kicker? The new breakfast sandwich isn’t offered everywhere, so be sure to check the Starbucks locations near you to ensure they carry it before heading out.

The good Starbucks news doesn’t end there, either.

Starbucks also expanded its Starbucks At-Home line of products with new teas from Teavana, including Teavana Wellness Craft Iced Teas and new Teavana Tea Sachet flavors such as Lemon Ginger Bliss, Spiced Apple Cider, and Mandarin Mimosa.

