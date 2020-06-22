Giada De Laurentiis & Daughter Jade Just Made the Most Epic S’Mores Casserole

Giada De Laurentiis’ Instagram is back in action, and this weekend, she and her daughter, Jade, threw together quite possibly the most epic s’mores casserole we’ve ever seen.

“Back at it baking w/ Jade… inspired by @jasonderulo,” Giada captioned the TikTok-style video set to the sound of Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.”

The s’mores casserole layers the usual suspects — graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate (Kit Kats, specifically) — and then it escalates quickly with Jade throwing in multi-colored mini chocolate eggs, Tate’s Bake Shop chocolate chip cookies (one of Giada’s pantry staples), and more marshmallows.

The result? This:

Why did Giada tag “Savage Love” singer Jason Derulo, you ask? Simple, Derulo is basically a bonafide TikTok star now (he has more than 25 million followers), and one of his popular videos (posted two days ago) shows him making a similar s’mores dish comprised of layers upon layers of chocolate candies, cookies, marshmallows, and graham crackers.

Don’t worry; if you aren’t on TikTok (yet), he posted the video to his Instagram, too.

This isn’t the first time Giada and Jade have filmed a fun food how-to together. Earlier in quarantine, they tried their hand at making a TikTok favorite, mini pancake cereal, and while incredibly time-consuming, it honestly looked incredible in the end.

Giada and Jade don’t always post cooking tutorials on TikTok, though. Giada has also shared her skincare routine, and Jade teaches her mom choreography from time to time, too.

Watch out, Derulo. Giada and Jade are coming for ya.

