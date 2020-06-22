Spotted at Costco: Ina Garten’s Favorite Canned Tomatoes

We have to wonder: Does Ina Garten shop at Costco? Because the longer we shop there ourselves, the more we realize just how much the wholesale retailer and the Food Network star and chef have in common. No, really! Not only has Costco been known to sell Garten’s favorite cookware pieces (cast iron skillets and KitchenAid mixers), but a Reddit user recently also spotted Garten’s go-to tomatoes: Cento San Marzano tomatoes.

“Damn Costco, you got them San Marzano canned tomatoes now,” user Meubem wrote yesterday.

Considered the most famous plum tomato from Italy, San Marzano tomatoes are widely recognized and loved by top chefs, like Garten, and home cooks alike. According to Cento’s website, their tomatoes are grown in the Sarnese Nocerino area, “literally in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius.” While it was revealed in 2011 that about five percent of tomatoes sold in America are real San Marzano tomatoes (meaning, there are lots of fake San Marzano tomatoes taking up precious space on grocery store shelves), it doesn’t change the fact that many tomato lovers continue to turn to these tomatoes — notably for their sweet flavor and low acidity.

And once you get your hands on a few cans yourself, Garten has plenty of recipes that call for these tomatoes, including her Weeknight Bolognese, Tomato & Eggplant Soup, Pastitsio, and Stewed Lentils & Tomatoes dishes.

Can’t find ’em at Costco yet? Amazon also sells San Marzano tomatoes for nearly $50 for a 12-pack. And while you’re at it, why not stock your pantry with the rest of Garten’s favorite ingredients? Her website, Barefoot Contessa, lists ’em all, and they include everything from Le Saunier De Camargue fleur de sel and VSOP balsamic vinegar to Rao’s Homemade marinara sauce and De Cecco pasta.

Because when you shop like Garten, you eat like Garten — and we can’t think of a better way to live than that.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.