Giada De Laurentiis’ Idea of a Last-Minute Father’s Day Gift Has Bacon & We Like Where Her Head’s At

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Unsure of what to get Dad this Father’s Day? Food Network star and chef Giada De Laurentiis has a great, last-minute idea for the fathers in your life. Any proud papa is bound to love this gooey, decadent dish — and it’ll only take you 30 minutes to make.

On June 11, De Laurentiis reposted one of her most well-known, unique snacks to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She posted a mouth-watering photo of the snack with the caption, “Candied bacon popcorn: the snack you gotta make for the papa in your life next weekend! Get the #recipe for this sweet-salty treat in the profile link.”

For this super-simple and delicious recipe, you need to snag some ingredients like applewood smoked bacon, brown sugar, honey, and more. Along with using less than 10 ingredients total, the recipe is quite easy to follow. You start by preheating, adding diced bacon, and getting the skillet ready for this quick snack. Soon, you’ll be combining the main ingredients in a saucepan, and heat until the mixture’s foamy and smells caramelized.

Toss everything together and after some time for cooling, it’s ready to serve for the papas in your life. Of course, you can always pair the popcorn with any one of these last-minute gifts on Amazon.

Get the full Candied Bacon Popcorn recipe HERE.

Also, grab De Laurentiis’ new, bestselling cookbook that’s all about wellness called Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out.

Before you go, check out some of Giada’s best pasta recipes below: