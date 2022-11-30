One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Cookware Pieces Is On Sale At Costco

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cast iron skillets are kitchen must-haves, for novices and experts alike. They’re highly versatile, they’re workhorses, and high-quality skillets can last you years — even generations. Maybe that’s why this particular cookware is one of Ina Garten’s favorites. (She’s not only a sucker for cast-iron skillets, but she also recommends Le Creuset‘s cast-iron Dutch ovens, All-Clad saute pans, white baking dishes, and more.) So, when we saw on Instagram that wholesale retailer Costco had a two-pack of pre-seasoned cast iron skillets for sale for Costco members (sign up here), we couldn’t help but freak — and make a pitstop to purchase a set of our own.

What makes this Tramontina’s skillet two-pack so special is they’re pre-seasoned, meaning the hard part is already done for you and you can start cooking right away. Normally, when you purchase a cast iron skillet, the first step is to season it:

Scrub the skillet in warm, soapy water.

Dry it thoroughly; and if that means heating it up on your stovetop for a few minutes, do it.

Spread a thin layer of melted shortening or vegetable oil all over the skillet (including the handle), and buff it so it so the pan doesn’t look greasy.

Place it upside down in the oven set to 450 degrees and heat it for 30 minutes.

Repeat three to four times.

See how much work it takes? Granted, you might want to do this once with the pans from Costco, but you’ve already saved a considerable amount of time buying pre-seasoned pans.

The price of this two-pack — $34.99 — is impressive, too. Keep them both for yourself, keep one and give one as a gift, or give them both as gifts. Any way you look at it, the two-pack is a screaming deal.

This isn’t the first time Costco’s carried this particular Tramontina skillet set, either. They made an appearance on Reddit a few years ago, with one user asking if they were worth the money. The response? Absolutely.

“I bought them a month ago because they were pre-seasoned. I’ve owned cast iron pans before but threw them away after they rusted because I didn’t have the patience to season them properly. These are now my go-to fry/saute pans,” writes Caterchik. “They distribute heat as well as any pan I own, including copper and calphalon. Sure, they’re they ugly stepsisters but, at a fraction of the cost and almost no upkeep, esthetics was a small sacrifice. I can sear meat and fish again, which I have been unable to do since I gave up my gas stove. The best part is they work on all five burners of my combination electric/induction cook top. Now my life is complete.”

If you don’t have a Costco membership, you’re not totally out of luck. You can also find a two-pack of seasoned cast iron skillets on Amazon, and though they’re a little more expensive, you don’t need a member card to buy them.

Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillets - Pre-Seasoned 2-Piece Pan Set $44.99 Buy now

Unfortunately, the skillet set isn’t available on Costco’s website, but they should be available in-store. Take a look for them during your next trip, or call the store ahead to ask if they’re in stock.

