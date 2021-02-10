15 Black-Owned Food Brands to Feed Your Body & Soul Right Now

Amid the pandemic, “the number of working African American business owners in the United States plummeted more than 40 percent,” the Washington Post recently reported. They add that that figure is a “far-steeper drop than other racial groups experienced.” And CBS News reported in April that approximately 95 percent of Black-owned businesses were excluded from the $3 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress in an effort to support communities through the pandemic. These statistics are simply not acceptable and we need to do better to support Black-owned businesses. One of our favorite ways to do that is by buying our food from Black-owned food brands.

There are so many incredible products made by Black-owned businesses that are not getting the amount of attention they deserve and we want to change that. So, ahead, we’ve gathered 15 amazing Black-owned food brands that you need to know about. Even better? Some of these brands also give back to nonprofits that support some of our most underserved communities.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Callaloo Box

Founders: Malika and Jamila Augustine

Founded in 2017, the Callaloo Box is a subscription box featuring the flavors of the Caribbean. In the box, you’ll find seasonings, condiments, hot sauces, beverages, and more. They also have a snack shop, where you can buy products a la carte.

Callaloo Box $39.99 Buy now

2. Iya Foods

Founder: Toyin Kolawole

Spice and sauce aficionados will love Iya Foods, which sells everything from flours and baking mixes and spices and seasonings to dried hibiscus flowers and whole-food powders. Founded in 2015, Iya Foods not only promotes nourishing African-inspired ingredients but also supports job creation via buying local when possible and sourcing from growers who use environmentally responsible methods.

Hibiscus flower powder pack $4.99 Buy now

3. Berhan Grains

Image: Berhan Grains. captured by kirsten

Founders: Ermeyes and Betlehim Ghebrreselassie

Teff is a naturally gluten-free, nutrient-packed ancient grain discovered more than 10,000 years ago in the Ethiopian Highlands. Thanks to entrepreneur couple, Ermeyes and Betlehim, you can order this versatile grain and get it delivered directly to your home. Berhan Grains’ website also boasts plenty of recipes that use the grain, from pancakes and cookies to pizzas and bread.

Teff flour $23 Buy now

4. Southern Culture

Founder: Erica Barrett

From banana pudding pancakes to garlic and herb stone-ground grits to bacon and bourbon praline rubs, Southern Culture makes making southern food easy.

Banana pudding pancake & waffle mix $7.99 Buy now

5. Glory Foods

Founder: Bill Williams

Founded in 1992 in Columbus, OH, Glory Foods is your go-to for Southern-style veggies, including green beans, black eye peas, and more. They also sell hot sauce, fruits, and muffin mixes. Use Glory Foods’ store locator to find their products near you.

6. Southern Girl Desserts

Founders: Catarah Coleman & Shoneji Robinson

Coleman and Robinson combined their family recipes to create Los Angeles, CA-based Southern Girl Desserts. If you’re in the area, you can get their mouthwatering cupcakes, cakes, pies, cookies, and more delivered directly to your doorstep. Those who aren’t in the area, though, don’t fret; you can get their sweet potato bundt cake, pecan pie, and sweet potato pie shipped to your home.

Sweet potato bundt cake $55 Buy now

7. Sweet Dames

Founder: Genelle Drayton

Sweet Dames Artisan Confection is Drayton’s homage to the Bahamian coconut sweets she used to eat as a kid. On her website, you can order macaroon bites in various flavors, like pineapple coconut, salted caramel coconut, and chocolate-dipped coconut. But it’s her Cherry Jubilee CocoMallow Sandwiches we highly recommend trying.

Cherry Jubilee CocoMallow Sandwich $18 Buy now

8. McBride Sisters

Founders: Robin and Andréa McBride

California-based McBride Sisters is the largest African-American-owned wine company in the country. Not only do they have seven different wines from which to choose, but McBride Sisters also sells a canned wine called SHE CAN, which promotes the professional advancement of women in the wine industry. And so far, they’ve awarded nearly $40K in scholarships to women.

SHE CAN Rosé $7.50 Buy now

9. Golde

Founders: Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issey Kobori

Founded in 2017, Golde is an independent, Brooklyn-based brand that makes superfood-boosted health and beauty products, including an organic turmeric latte blend, a superfood latte kit, and more.

Original Turmeric Latte Blend $29 Buy now

10. Partake

https://www.instagram.com/p/CANbguZh52U/

Founder: Denise Woodard

In search of gluten-free, vegan, allergy-friendly, super-delicious cookies? Partake sells just that, from chocolate chip and carrot cake to ginger snap and birthday cake cookies.

Crunchy variety pack (5 boxes) $24.99 Buy now

11. Sanaía

Founder: Keisha Smith Jeremie

On Shark Tank, Jeremie proved applesauce is not just for kids. Available at Walmart in flavors such as guava, lavender pear, blackberry, ginger, and tamarind, Sanaía applesauce is made with green apples versus red varieties. “We also include actual wedges of baked apples in every jar and our flavors are authentically island-inspired,” Jeremie tells Black Enterprise. You can find Sanaía in more than 500 Walmart locations on the east coast.

12. Capital City

Founders: Charles and Arsha Jones

If you haven’t had Capital City‘s mambo sauce, you better order some stat. Since it was founded in 2011, the Washington, D.C.-based company’s mambo sauces, which include mild and sweet-hot, has amassed a cult-like following, and people use it everything from wings to fries. And once you try it, it’ll become a staple in your kitchen, too.

Sweet hot mambo sauce $6.99 Buy now

13. BLK & Bold

Founders: Rob Johnson and Pernell Cezar

When you purchase a bag of specialty coffee from BLK & Bold, you’re not only supporting the Iowa-based coffee and tea company, but you’re also supporting the initiatives they’ve aligned themselves with, including nonprofits aimed at supporting youth in need.

Dark roast blend (12 oz.) $14 Buy now

14. Brooklyn Tea

Founders: Alfonso Wright and Jamila McGill

For a high-quality, organic, fair trade cup of tea, Brooklyn Tea has just what you need — and then some. Their best-sellers include unique flavors such as cucumber melon green, cream earl grey, Kyoto cherry rose sencha, and more.

Kyoto cherry rose sencha (3 oz.) $15.99 Buy now

15. Love Cork Screw

Founder: Chrishon Lampley

Love Cork Screw is about more than just wine — though, all six of their vegan wines are pretty great. They also sell wine-scented body butter, apparel, candles, and more.

Touch the Sky Niagara wine $14.99 Buy now

