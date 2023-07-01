Giada De Laurentiis’ 3-Ingredient Blood Orange Shandy Is Our Official Summer Cocktail

Summer calls for three things: fresh fruit, sparkling beverages, and light beer. Even better when you can combine the three for one refreshing summer cocktail — and Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis has done just that. It’s called the Blood Orange Shandy, and we’re already counting the down the minutes ’til happy hour to make this perfect-for-poolside drink.

On June 27, De Laurentiis shared a photo of her sunny drink recipe with the caption, reading, “This light and fizzy blood orange shandy is the easy breezy cocktail you need! ☀️ Snag the #recipe in the profile link!”

We love it anytime De Laurentiis’ shares an easy, can’t-miss recipe, and her Blood Orange Shandy calls for just three ingredients: very cold light beer, very cold sparkling blood orange juice, and lemon slices as the garnish. The fourth optional ingredient are fresh mint sprigs, also for garnishing.

“Popular in the UK, where it’s also known as a shandygaff, this cocktail is usually made of equal parts beer and carbonated lemonade. This version swaps out the latter for sparkling blood orange juice, which is a touch more exotic, and incredibly refreshing. This is a fantastic simple cocktail to whip up on a hot day,” De Laurentiis wore in the recipe.

Making the cocktail is incredibly easy, too. Simply combine the beer and juice in a pitcher, and pour into chilled tall glasses. Don’t forget the ice, either; and top each cocktail off with a few garnishes of your choice.

The best part about this cocktail? Yes, it tastes great, but they’re each only 77 calories per serving (depending on the light beer you choose, of course!).

Check out De Laurentiis’ Blood Orange Shandy recipe HERE.

For more of De Laurentiis’ recipes, grab her newest cookbook named Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out.

