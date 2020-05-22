Sam’s Club Is Selling Sriracha Almonds & We Need ‘Em Now

Whether you snack on ’em or you toss ’em into your salads and trail mixes, almonds are must-haves in your pantry — even better if they’re flavored, like honey roasted, barbecue, and wasabi. Now, Sam’s Club is selling a flavor that we absolutely need to add to our almond rotation: Sriracha almonds — and their 24-ounce bag is super-affordable, to boot.

The sriracha-flavored almonds use the Huy Fong brand of sriracha we’ve all come to know and love (OK, more than love; we’re obsessed, and we put the hot sauce on eve-ry-thing). This isn’t some knock-off that you’ll try once and end up pushing it to the far corner of your pantry. No, we have a feeling these almonds, which also feature hints of chilies, garlic, and vinegar, will become your new favorite snack.

“While others imitate the Sriracha flavor, these almonds are the only ones that use the official, full-flavored taste of the authentic Huy Fong brand sauce,” the product description states.

How hot are these California-based, peanut oil-roasted almonds? According to the bag, “somewhere between a bell pepper and a habanero pepper.” The bag’s even stamped with a trail mix recipe that calls for half a bag’s worth of these almonds, 1/3 cup of pumpkin seeds, and 2/3 cup of dried cherries or cranberries. Sounds like the perfect trail mix to have on-hand this Memorial Day Weekend, to either have within arm’s reach while lounging in the backyard or to toss into your backpack before you head out on a hike.

So far, the almonds are a big hit with Sam’s Club shoppers. One reviewer calls them “deliciously spicy.” “Just bought these and could easily keep eating them until they are gone. Big delicious almonds with a generous coating of sriracha flavor. I could say I wish they had a touch more sweetness but they are spicy and addictive. I would totally buy these again!”

So, what are you waiting for? Order for pick-up or have it delivered to your doorstep. Just don’t wait too long; we have a feeling these could sell out soon.

