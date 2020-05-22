Why eat your potato chips and macaroni salad as sides when you can load it onto a chargrilled hot dog? At least, that’s where Chrissy Teigen‘s head’s at this Memorial Day, and we’re all here for her everything-but-the-kitchen-sink hot dog recipe, the Loaded Mac Dog.

“Extreme makeover: hot dogs edition,” the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen team captioned a photo of Teigen’s latest toppings-loaded creation. “#MDW is almost here, which means the start of summer and dusting off our grills. Inspired by [Teigen’s] latest craving, meet the Loaded Mac Dog. Cool, creamy macaroni salad with jalapeños and crushed BBQ chips piled on a hot dog is (indulgent yes), but also worth it.”

The Loaded Mac Dog takes all of 15 minutes to prep but 45 minutes total to cook, because, folks, you aren’t using some mayo-heavy, barely-seasoned store-bought macaroni salad for this recipe. Nope, you’re making it from scratch. (But if you are pressed for time and love the store-bought stuff, go for it!)

To make the macaroni salad, you’ll boil the macaroni and toss with oil once drained. Set that to the side and then combine with mayo, mustard, salt, and pepper. Grab the pasta and stir it into the mixture along with scallions, red onion, pickle relish, and jalapeño. Cover it, and set it in the fridge to chill.

The rest is easy: Grill up the dogs, and top with the salad, crushed potato chips, mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. Bada-bing, bada-boom.

For those whose Memorial Weekend menu always includes mac ‘n’ cheese, too, Teigen also shared an incredibly easy mac ‘n’ cheese balls recipes on her Craving’s Instagram. They’re crispy, cheesy, spicy bites made with instant mac. Yes, you read that right: instant mac. Plus, they’re baked, not deep-fried.

“Admit it, you have multiple boxes of instant mac in your pantry. We do too! Turn your boxed mac ’n cheese into delicious crispy bites,” the IG post reads.

The mom, model, and cookbook author originally shared the hot dog recipe on Twitter a couple of days ago.

“Listen. I’m normally not a fan of loaded things. Pizza in burritos stuffed with more cheese topped with ice cream and shit. But this hot dog, with creamy macaroni salad and chips is my only exception,” she captioned a video of her topping a hot dog with crushed chips.

Thank you, Teigen, for this holiday weekend food porn.