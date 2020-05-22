Why eat your potato chips and macaroni salad as sides when you can load it onto a chargrilled hot dog? At least, that’s where Chrissy Teigen‘s head’s at this Memorial Day, and we’re all here for her everything-but-the-kitchen-sink hot dog recipe, the Loaded Mac Dog.
“Extreme makeover: hot dogs edition,” the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen team captioned a photo of Teigen’s latest toppings-loaded creation. “#MDW is almost here, which means the start of summer and dusting off our grills. Inspired by [Teigen’s] latest craving, meet the Loaded Mac Dog. Cool, creamy macaroni salad with jalapeños and crushed BBQ chips piled on a hot dog is (indulgent yes), but also worth it.”
Extreme makeover: hot dogs edition 🌭#MDW is almost here, which means the start of summer and dusting off our grills. Inspired by @chrissyteigen's latest craving, meet the Loaded Mac Dog. Cool, creamy macaroni salad with jalapeños and crushed BBQ chips piled on a hot dog is (indulgent yes), but also worth it. Recipe👇 Serves: 4 Prep Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes Ingredients: ½ lb elbow macaroni 1 tsp vegetable oil ½ cup mayonnaise 1 tbsp Dijon mustard, or more to taste ½ tsp kosher salt ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper 2 scallions (greens and whites), thinly sliced 2 tbsp chopped red onion 2 tbsp sweet pickle relish, plus more for garnish 1 tbsp finely minced jalapeño pepper 4 hot dogs 4 hot dog buns, split Softened butter ¼ cup crushed BBQ potato chips Ketchup Mustard Directions: 1. Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the macaroni according to al dente package directions, drain, and rinse under cold water. Drain and toss with the oil. Combine the mayo, mustard, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl, then stir in the pasta, scallions, red onion, pickle relish, and jalapeño. Cover and chill. 2. Preheat a grill, grill pan, or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Grill the hot dogs to your desired level of char. During the last 2 minutes of grilling, butter the inside of the hot dog buns and toast, buttered side down. 3. Remove the macaroni salad from the fridge and season with more salt and pepper to taste, then pile about ¼ cup of the cold macaroni salad into each bun. Top with a grilled hot dog, crush some chips on top, then garnish with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. Serve the extra macaroni salad on the side.
The Loaded Mac Dog takes all of 15 minutes to prep but 45 minutes total to cook, because, folks, you aren’t using some mayo-heavy, barely-seasoned store-bought macaroni salad for this recipe. Nope, you’re making it from scratch. (But if you are pressed for time and love the store-bought stuff, go for it!)
To make the macaroni salad, you’ll boil the macaroni and toss with oil once drained. Set that to the side and then combine with mayo, mustard, salt, and pepper. Grab the pasta and stir it into the mixture along with scallions, red onion, pickle relish, and jalapeño. Cover it, and set it in the fridge to chill.
The rest is easy: Grill up the dogs, and top with the salad, crushed potato chips, mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. Bada-bing, bada-boom.
For those whose Memorial Weekend menu always includes mac ‘n’ cheese, too, Teigen also shared an incredibly easy mac ‘n’ cheese balls recipes on her Craving’s Instagram. They’re crispy, cheesy, spicy bites made with instant mac. Yes, you read that right: instant mac. Plus, they’re baked, not deep-fried.
“Admit it, you have multiple boxes of instant mac in your pantry. We do too! Turn your boxed mac ’n cheese into delicious crispy bites,” the IG post reads.
Admit it, you have multiple boxes of instant mac in your pantry. We do too! Turn your boxed mac ’n cheese into delicious crispy bites 🧀 ICYMI, @chrissyteigen’s melt-in-your-mouth mac ’n cheese balls are easy, cheesy and spicy 🌶 (if you want). Recipe below👇 Enjoy! Mac ‘n Cheese Balls * 1 (7.25-ounce) box mac 'n cheese * 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese * 4 slices American cheese * 2 tablespoons diced canned jalapeños or chiles, drained of all additional liquid * ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste * 1 cup panko bread crumbs * 1 teaspoon vegetable oil * Cooking spray * Kosher salt to taste SERVES: 12 Balls PREP TIME: 15 Minutes TOTAL TIME: 40 Minutes 1. Prepare the mac ‘n cheese according to the box directions, but reserve 1 tsp of the cheese powder for later. 2. Once mac ’n cheese is cooked, stir in cheddar and American cheeses until melted, 1-2 minutes. Add jalapeños and pepper and remove from the heat. 3. Let the mac ‘n cheese mixture cool to room temperature, then form into 12 equal-sized balls and place on parchment-lined baking sheet. 4. Chill in the fridge for 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Combine the panko and oil in a bowl, then roll chilled mac ‘n cheese balls in the panko until coated. Spray a mini muffin tin (or baking sheet) with cooking spray and place one mac ‘n cheese ball in each compartment. 5. Bake until crisp and golden, 13 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and sprinkle with the reserved 1 tsp cheese powder.
The mom, model, and cookbook author originally shared the hot dog recipe on Twitter a couple of days ago.
“Listen. I’m normally not a fan of loaded things. Pizza in burritos stuffed with more cheese topped with ice cream and shit. But this hot dog, with creamy macaroni salad and chips is my only exception,” she captioned a video of her topping a hot dog with crushed chips.
Listen. I’m normally not a fan of loaded things. Pizza in burritos stuffed with more cheese topped with ice cream and shit. But this hot dog, with creamy macaroni salad and chips is my ONLY exception. It’ll be up before Memorial Day! pic.twitter.com/5Aktgpxchc
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 21, 2020
Thank you, Teigen, for this holiday weekend food porn.
