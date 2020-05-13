Meghan Markle Made Archie a Strawberry Smash Cake for His Birthday — Here’s a Recipe

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have moved out of the palace and to another country, but all eyes in the United Kingdom and across the globe are still on the couple and their baby, Archie. Archie recently turned one, and we couldn’t help but get pulled in to reading about all of the details of the young royal’s birthday party. In a video released by the family, Markle reads a book to baby Archie (some theorize the book was a gift from an American royal — Oprah!), but what we really wanted to know more about is little Archie’s birthday cake.

To celebrate, Markle apparently baked Archie a strawberries and cream smash cake, while Harry decorated and blew up balloons. Strawberries and cream sounds exactly like something we’d want to eat on a sunny spring day out on the palace grounds, and it sounds like Markle was able to replicate that feeling at the couple’s new Los Angeles home.

For those not in the know, smash cakes are small, baby-sized cakes that are often given to kids on their first birthday. If you’ve ever seen a baby eat before, you probably know why they need their own cakes – it’s something they can dig into and destroy, without ruining the cake that the rest of the party is going to enjoy. Germy baby hands and food for the rest of the group just don’t mix. Plus, the pictures of the baby covered in cake make for a totally priceless memory!

Want to give your baby the royal treatment? You can try making your own strawberries and cream smash cake at home — we’re in love with this fresh, summery recipe from Ina Garten.

Just use a miniature cake pan, and you’ll have a perfectly baby-sized cake for your own little prince or princess to enjoy on their special day.

