Ina Garten is no stranger to Spotify. Remember when she shared with her 2.6 million Instagram followers her “Women Who Rock” playlist back in October? Now with more than 12,800 followers, the 50-song playlist is chock-full of anthemic hits with choruses you can’t help but scream into your spatula as you shimmy around the kitchen. Well, Garten’s done it again; she’s crafted the perfect playlist. Except this time, she’s dimming the lights, pouring champs into a glass, and enjoying the sunset with a soothing 34-song playlist titled “Ina Garten’s Trip to Paris.”

“Take Mom (or your sweetheart!) to Paris without ever leaving the house!” Garten wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her French apple tart. “Bake my French Apple Tart and play my ‘Trip to Paris’ playlist on Apple Music or Spotify. Hope your weekend is délicieux!!”

Could Garten be any cuter? The answer is ‘yes’ — in the photo with her husband of 51 years, Jeffrey.

Garten’s French apple tart dish may be an advanced-level recipe, but once you’ve baked it, it’ll intoxicate you with its sweet, apple aroma, making it the perfect pairing for Garten’s Parisian playlist.

“Ina Garten’s Trip to Paris” appropriately kicks off with Eartha Kitt’s 1952 song “C’est Si Bon,” which means, “It’s so good.” Other tracks that’ll transport you to Paris include “April in Paris” by Ella Fitzgerald, “La Javanaise” by Madeleine Peyroux, and more. But before you listen, may we suggest you mix yourself a glass of Garten’s French 75 cocktail first?

Want to prepare a full French meal with this playlist as your soundtrack? We suggest serving Garten’s Green Salad with the Ultimate French Vinaigrette, then moving into her Easy Coquilles Jacques, and, as the main entree, preparing her famous Beef Bourguignon.

Of course, we’d be remiss not to recommend ordering Garten’s 2004 cookbook, Barefoot in Paris: Easy French Food You Can Make at Home.

