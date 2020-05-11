Costco’s New Vegan Crispy Chik’n Patties Are a Meatless Monday Dream Come True

We’ve become pretty passionate about making infrequent but extensive grocery shopping trips where we stock wayyyy up on our favorite foods, packing our freezers full so we don’t have to leave the house any more than is necessary. That means Costco is obviously one of our favorite stores, since we can load up on affordable foods in large sizes that will last us for a few weeks at a time. That being said, meat isn’t always easy to find in stores these days, so we’ve been looking for plant-based alternatives that are just as satisfying, and one of our fave new vegetarian protein products just happens to be available at Costco: Alpha Foods Plant-Protein Crispy Chik’n Patties.

Each pack of these meatless crispy “chicken” patties has enough for ten servings. They’re vegan, plant-based, and dairy-free, and totally hit the spot when you’re craving a trip through the drive-through but not willing to risk anyone’s life over it.

The crispy patties can obviously be placed on burger buns and rolls to make sandwiches and subs, but they’re versatile. You can cook them, then cut into strips to add to salads, stir-fry, and pasta, or you can top them with marinara and your favorite vegan mozzarella to make a faux chicken parm that will nip your comfort food cravings in the bud.

If patties aren’t quite your style, Alpha Foods also sells vegan chick’n nuggets and vegan burritos, also available at Costco.

The only caveat? These newly-introduced products aren’t available nationwide just yet. For now, according to Instagram account Costcobuys, you can find them at Costco stores in Los Angeles, the Southeast, and soon, in Texas. That gives you plenty of time to finally sign up for a Costco membership, and in the meantime, you can rely on these vegetarian recipes to tide you over.

