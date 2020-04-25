It seems like almost everybody is getting into quarantine baking — but not everybody is doing it quite like Martha Stewart. Sure, if you’re lucky enough to have the requisite ingredients like flour, baking powder and yeast on hand already (because good luck finding them in stores), you’ve probably been whipping up some delicious baked goods. (Ina Garten’s jam thumbprint cookies, Chrissy Teigen’s banana bread and Joanna Gaines’ chocolate chip cookies, we’re looking at you.) But if you’re anything like us, your weekend quarantine projects do not look like the flat-out amazing Bundt cake that lifestyle maven Martha Stewart just posted on Instagram.

“Here’s an impressive baking project to tackle this weekend!” she wrote. “This rosy riff on a strawberry shortcake is sure to become a new Bundt cake classic. Egg whites and cake flour create a stark white batter (and super tender crumb) that is a perfect canvas for tinting. For the pink part, flavor a third of the batter with ground freeze-dried strawberries. To serve, we filled the center of the cake with whipped cream and macerated berries.”

The recipe is in the May issue of Martha Stewart Living — but beyond the mouth-watering recipe, you’ll need a special Bundt pan to replicate this beauty — and Stewart’s IG followers sleuthed it out. It’s Nordic Ware’s Crown Bundt pan, and conveniently, it’s on sale on Amazon right now.

Will it take more than a special pan for our version to look as good as Martha’s? Probably, but trying to recreate her magic will be tasty, if nothing else.

Looking for more celebrity chef inspiration? Check out our gallery of Ina Garten’s best cakes, below!