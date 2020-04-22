Chrissy Teigen Is Sharing Her Helpful Ingredient Substitutions for Creative Cooking

We love browsing Chrissy Teigen’s website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, for creative new recipes. From buttery adobo chicken to chamomile roasted carrots, we can always rely on the star for new recipe ideas. Yet even Teigen recognizes that we’re living in weird times, and that sometimes even her perfectly crafted recipes can’t be made without a few substitutions here and there. That’s why she released a guide to ingredient substitutions on her website, to help guide us all through the process of cooking with a limited pantry and fridge.
We're all getting creative in the kitchen right now, whether you're making multiple loaves of bread or testing ingredients you've never used before.
“If I have learned anything from these past few weeks, it’s that being creative in the kitchen isn’t just fun, it’s necessary,” Teigen said in the blog post, and we totally agree. Also, we relate hard to her sentiment that “once I want something I must. eat. it.” Her ingredient substitution suggestions make it possible to do just that.
Some of her most helpful substitutions?
Baking
Baking Soda: 1 teaspoon = 1 tablespoon baking powder
Buttermilk: 1 cup = 1 cup plain yogurt or 1 cup milk (preferably not fat-free) + 1 tablespoon vinegar or 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Dairy
Sour Cream: Plain yogurt
Whole Milk: 1 cup = 1 cup – 3 tablespoons skim milk + 3 tablespoons half-and-half, or 1 cup skim / low-fat milk + 2 tablespoons melted butter
Condiments
Ketchup: ¼ cup = 2 tablespoons tomato paste + 2 teaspoons cider vinegar + 2 teaspoons granulated sugar + 2 teaspoons water
Tahini: 2 teaspoons peanut butter + 1 teaspoons sesame oil
We legit never would have thought of those condiment substitutions!
You can see all of Teigen’s ingredient swaps on her blog. In the meantime, here’s more info on how to substitute eggs when baking, what to use to substitute for milk, and how to substitute butter when cooking.
