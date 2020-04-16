Don’t Fall for These Fake Trader Joe’s Online Coupons or Gift Cards

In the wake of the current pandemic, many have been on the hunt for ways to support their favorite local restaurants and small businesses. One of the most popular — and most impactful — ways of supporting said businesses? Gift cards. But if you’ve ever come across gift cards for Trader Joe’s, keep this in mind: It’s a scam.

On April 15, Trader Joe’s posted an announcement regarding misleading gift card, online coupon, and discount offerings floating around the internet, stating that they have zero association with the organizations appropriating the Trader Joe’s name.

“We do not offer any Trader Joe’s coupons, discounts or gift cards online,” they wrote. “When alerted to the existence of misleading promotions of this nature, we actively attempt to get our name removed.”

Trader Joe’s continued to say that the only means they use to communicate with their customers online is through their website and their eNewsletter, which you you also sign up for on their website.

This isn’t the first time Trader Joe’s has made an announcement regarding its gift cards. Back in October, the popular Monrovia, California-based grocer reminded customers that they only issue and accepts physical gift cards in their physical stores.

“We do not issue or accept printable or digital versions of our gift cards. We choose this approach to better protect the original purchaser or recipient of our gift cards,” they said at the time.

So if you’re interesting in purchasing a gift card for you, a friend, or a loved one at this time, you’ll have to strap on a face mask, slip into a pair of gloves (if you have some), and physically walk into your local Trader Joe’s store (if it hasn’t temporarily shuttered, that is).

