Le Creuset Dutch Ovens Are Deeply Discounted During This Secret Black Friday in July Sale

For a lot of us, a Le Creuset is something we can only dream of owning. They’re gorgeous, astonishingly well made, one of Ina Garten’s favorite brands, and will literally last you a lifetime but of course, you’re going to pay for all of that beautiful quality. Le Creuset cookware is notoriously expensive and buying a piece is an investment. The Dutch oven is probably their most famous piece of cookware because of its versatility, but those Dutch ovens can easily cost upwards of $400. Unless, of course, QVC decided to have a massive Black Friday in July sale which includes a massive markdown on the famous Le Creuset Dutch Oven.

QVC’s Black Friday in July sale kicked off today and features a whopping 33% off the 4.5 qt oval Dutch oven from Le Creuset. That means that you can snag a Dutch oven for as little as $184!

A classic piece of cookware that can be used in a thousand different ways. Every kitchen needs one!

The Dutch oven originally costs $278.50 meaning you can save almost $100! The oven is available in seven of Le Creuset's most popular colors: Cerise, Cool Mint, Deep Teal, Flame, Licorice, Marseille, and Oyster.

To make the deal even more affordable, you can choose to pay for the Dutch oven in four installments of $37 through Easy Pay.

This sale ends on July 25th so be sure to check out the other amazing deals available during QVC’s Black Friday in July sale and happy shopping!