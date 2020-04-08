Chrissy Teigen Says This is The Only Carrot Cake You Should Bake This Easter

We’re usually a fan of all desserts, but there are some that get a bad rap. Case in point? Carrot cake. Too often carrot cake comes out dry and crumbly, and we’ve had nightmares about the dense pucks of unfrosted, raisin-studded carrot cake we used to get served in the school cafeteria. But when carrot cake is done right (we’re partial to Ina Garten’s recipe), it’s totally revelatory – a moist, decadent dessert, one that’s sweet and tender and topped with tangy cream cheese frosting. But you don’t have to take our word for it. It turns out Chrissy Teigen is a huge carrot cake fan, and she knows exactly which recipe skeptics should try to turn them into converts.

soooo many of you have made my banana bread and it makes me so happy because I worked insanely hard getting it PERFECT. now I would like to gift you the gift of THE BEST CARROT CAKE IN THE WORLD from Southern Living mag – it is B O N K E R S — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 8, 2020

Now, Teigen is something of a carrot cake expert. In fact, she loves it so much, she actually had carrot cake served at her wedding. If that’s not a commitment, we don’t know what is!

Teigen’s favorite carrot cake recipe comes from the good folks over at Southern Living Magazine.

Unlike those tragic root vegetable dessert pucks you may have had as a kid, this cake is anything but dry.

The cake itself is kept moist with grated carrot and crushed pineapple, then enriched with shredded coconut and chopped pecans or walnuts. Once it’s out of the oven, the three cake layers are soaked in a sweet buttermilk glaze, and finally, the cake layers are slathered in a tangy cream cheese frosting.

According to Teigen, “this is 10000 times better than my wedding cake,” which is a strong endorsement from someone who is clearly an expert on the subject.

Carrot cake is a springtime classic, and there’s never been a better time to use up that random can of crushed pineapple in your pantry and those carrots in your fridge that are starting to get a little wiggly, so why not give this ultra-moist carrot cake recipe a try this weekend?