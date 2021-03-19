This Costco Easter Egg Cake Will Be the Star of Your Easter Meal

Costco’s bakery section never disappoints us with its mouthwatering indulgent treats. Honestly, they’ve won over our hearts time after time and it’s become our go-to stop for daily sweets like muffins and cookies to show-stopping desserts that are perfect for special occasions. And with Easter approaching on April 4th, Costco has done it again. The warehouse giant just dropped an extravagant new bakery addition that is surely Easter-bunny approved: a Junior’s Easter egg layer cake. Trust us when we say this festive cake will definitely steal the show.

Popular Costco fan account @costco_empties shared the sweet finds on Instagram, writing: “NEW in the refrigerator case and just in time for Easter- @juniorscheesecake chocolate dream Easter egg layer cake!”

And if you’re wondering what exactly the chocolate cake is made of, the Instagrammer added, “Each 2 pound cake features layers of dark chocolate cake filled with white chocolate mousse and milk chocolate mousse then enrobed with dark chocolate. I think this will look so pretty and festive on an Easter table! $14.59.”

At a whopping two pounds, there’s bound to be plenty for everyone. And if you’re dining alone? Even better! you’ll be able to have a slice of rich chocolate layer cake for dessert every night for a week (or maybe more, depending on your definition of a slice!).

Hey, being that we’ll be spending this holiday at home once again — we think it’s more than acceptable for you and your family’s celebrations to be as extra as your heart desires. There are tons of classic Easter traditions like Easter egg dyeing and Easter egg hunts, but this chocolate layer cake is sure to make this year’s holiday stand out from previous ones in the most delicious of ways.

