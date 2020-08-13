The Best Online Baking Classes for You & Your Family to Try

Baking seems to be everyone’s favorite hobby these days and if you’re wondering how all of your friends turned into superstar bakers overnight, the answer probably lies in one of the internet’s best online baking classes. We’re all spending a lot more time at home these days and looking for fun hobbies to get into and as a result, online classes have skyrocketed in popularity. You can take everything from online cooking classes to online interior design classes and we love them because they’re easy, convenient, super affordable, a great family activity and you don’t even need to get dressed up to attend them.
Baking is one of those hobbies that can seem overwhelming until you dive in and actually start doing it. Yes, you will make mistakes, but that’s half the fun and you’ll learn a lot from those mistakes along the way. Luckily, tons of chefs and bakers’ best tips and tricks are available to us with just one click. Just look at all of the online schools offering online baking classes right now:
Because navigating this new world of online baking classes can seem daunting, we’ve highlighted the best classes the internet has to offer below.
1. Fundamentals of Pastry
Rainy day today, and if you’re like me, you probably have a bunch of bananas getting too ripe in your kitchen. So let’s make banana bread. Check out the full video, and here’s the recipe (from my book Everyone Can Bake, out on 4/14). Ingredients: 400g (2 cups) sugar 250g (2 cups) All Purpose flour (plus more for dusting) 3g (3/4 tsp) baking soda 2g (3/4 tsp) ground nutmeg 5g (1 tsp) salt 5g (1 tsp) baking powder 150g (3 large) eggs 400g (2 cups, about 3-4) overripe bananas, peeled & mashed 200g (14 tbsp or 1 3/4 sticks) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing Equipment: loaf pan mixing bowl spatula 1. Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Butter the bottom, sides, and edges of the loaf pan. Pour in some flour, shake it around until the pan is evenly coated, then tap out any excess flour. (You can also use parchment paper). 2. In a large mixing bowl, mash the bananas with a fork. Add the dry ingredients and the eggs, and mix with a spatula until well combined. Stir in the melted butter until fully incorporated. 3. Pour the batter in the prepared pan, filling it to 3/4 inch (2 cm) from the top (you may have extra batter). Bake until the cake is golden brown (about 1 hour) and a cake tester or paring knife comes out clean. 4. Let the cake cool in the pan for 15 minutes. While the cake is still warm, turn it out of the pan. Slice and enjoy while the cake is still warm. Storage: The banana bread can be wrapped tightly in plastic wrap or placed in an airtight container and stored at room temperature for up to 2 days. For longer storage, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap, place in an airtight container, and freeze for up to 3 weeks. To use the frozen banana bread, remove it from the airtight container and transfer it to the refrigerator (still in the plastic wrap) to thaw for at least 3 hours or up to overnight, until the banana bread is soft again. #EveryoneCanBake
Dominique Ansel, also known as the creator of the Cronut, is one of the finest pastry chefs in the world. In this class offered on Masterclass, he will teach you the fundamentals of pastry and before you know it, you’ll be serving up fruit tarts, mini madeleines and croissants right in your own kitchen.
2. Sourdough Bread Making
Honey 🍯 + Ancient Grain 🌾 #bread #sourdough #levain #breadporn #breadclub #wildyeast #honey #ancientgrains #flourwatersaltyeast #breadmaking #breadbaking #beginner #baker #delicious #yummy #bakersofig #freshbread #homebaking #mindfulness #routine #rusticbread #artisan #artisanbread #thebakefeed #crumble #crust #slccobread
Bread making is one of those hobbies lots of people want to try, but don’t really have the time to really get into. While we’re all responsibly staying indoors, there’s no better time than now to delve into the wonderful world of artisanal bread with Teresa, baking instructor and author.
3. The Perfect Cupcake
This 7-episode series will teach you the basics of cupcake making and offer fun tips to take your decorating skills to the next level. You’ll learn everything from piping techniques to working with fondant.
4. Cookie Basics
Double Chocolate Coffee Addict Cookies baked by @thesweetandsimplekitchen 😍🍪😍. ⠀ ⠀ Espresso, cocoa, white chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, brown sugar, butter, flour… Oh, and a little bit of #saltlove to make it even more special. . . #canadianfoodstory #baking #sweettreat #dessertfirst #feedfeed #baker #cookies #chocolate #coffee
German pastry chef extraordinaire Marco Ropke guides you through the basics of cookie making in this easy-to-follow class. Ropke’s class covers basic measuring and equipment information as well as twelve cookie recipe tutorials.
5. How to Make French Macarons
French Macarons are a classic, but simply looking up a recipe on Pinterest and diving in headfirst will probably end in disaster. It’s best to take it slow and learn from a pro because these tiny cookies are delicate and it takes a special technique to get them just right.
6. Cake Basics
It’s always RAINBOWS & BUTTERFLIES here at Carlo’s Bakery. 🌈 🦋 🎂 . . Our Strawberry Rainbow Cake is six layers of rainbow-colored vanilla cake filled high with a sweet strawberry buttercream icing.🍓 🌈 . It’s a SUMMER must have!! . 👉Order yours at CarlosBakery.Goldbelly.com with FAST & FREE shipping anywhere in the U.S. . . #carlosbakery #cakeboss #goldbelly #rainbowsandbutterflies #rainbow #cake #cakesofig #rainbowcake #strawberry #🌈 #🍓 #🎂 #🦋 #layercake #desserts delivered
This class covers how to bake delicious cakes and how to decorate them. Instructor and pastry chef James Rosselle provides you with everything you need to start making Instagram-worthy cakes in no time.
