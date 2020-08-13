The Best Online Baking Classes for You & Your Family to Try

Baking seems to be everyone’s favorite hobby these days and if you’re wondering how all of your friends turned into superstar bakers overnight, the answer probably lies in one of the internet’s best online baking classes. We’re all spending a lot more time at home these days and looking for fun hobbies to get into and as a result, online classes have skyrocketed in popularity. You can take everything from online cooking classes to online interior design classes and we love them because they’re easy, convenient, super affordable, a great family activity and you don’t even need to get dressed up to attend them.

Baking is one of those hobbies that can seem overwhelming until you dive in and actually start doing it. Yes, you will make mistakes, but that’s half the fun and you’ll learn a lot from those mistakes along the way. Luckily, tons of chefs and bakers’ best tips and tricks are available to us with just one click. Just look at all of the online schools offering online baking classes right now:

Because navigating this new world of online baking classes can seem daunting, we’ve highlighted the best classes the internet has to offer below.

1. Fundamentals of Pastry

Dominique Ansel, also known as the creator of the Cronut, is one of the finest pastry chefs in the world. In this class offered on Masterclass, he will teach you the fundamentals of pastry and before you know it, you’ll be serving up fruit tarts, mini madeleines and croissants right in your own kitchen.

MasterClass Subscription $180 for two passes Buy now

2. Sourdough Bread Making

Bread making is one of those hobbies lots of people want to try, but don’t really have the time to really get into. While we’re all responsibly staying indoors, there’s no better time than now to delve into the wonderful world of artisanal bread with Teresa, baking instructor and author.

Bread Making Classes $13.99 Buy now

3. The Perfect Cupcake

This 7-episode series will teach you the basics of cupcake making and offer fun tips to take your decorating skills to the next level. You’ll learn everything from piping techniques to working with fondant.

The Perfect Cupcake $13.99 Buy now

4. Cookie Basics

German pastry chef extraordinaire Marco Ropke guides you through the basics of cookie making in this easy-to-follow class. Ropke’s class covers basic measuring and equipment information as well as twelve cookie recipe tutorials.

Cookie Basics $19.99 Buy now

5. How to Make French Macarons

French Macarons are a classic, but simply looking up a recipe on Pinterest and diving in headfirst will probably end in disaster. It’s best to take it slow and learn from a pro because these tiny cookies are delicate and it takes a special technique to get them just right.

French Macarons Class $8.25/month Buy now

6. Cake Basics

This class covers how to bake delicious cakes and how to decorate them. Instructor and pastry chef James Rosselle provides you with everything you need to start making Instagram-worthy cakes in no time.

Cake Basics $1+ Buy now

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.