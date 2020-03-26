Chrissy Teigen Just Shared a Genius Hack to Transform Your Oreo Cookies Into a Decadent Dessert

Oreos are a classic pantry staple — something we’re all stocking up on these days. But they’re not exactly a luxurious dessert. Sure, they’re tasty but they don’t really compare to a warm and gooey chocolate chip cookie straight out of the oven, right? Well, if you’re Chrissy Teigen they do. Teigen shared a recipe on her blog Cravings a few days ago that has us looking at the basic Oreo cookie in a totally new way.
Put one cookie inside of another cookie💡Oreo-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies (recipe below!) 🍪 Simple, chewy annnd crunchy, you can make these from scratch OR take the express lane with some pre-made dough. Link in bio to read Chrissy’s blog post “From the Vault” including John’s tip on reheating cookies in the microwave 😋 [recipe: @shiran_dickman] • • • Makes: 15 cookies Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes (includes chilling time) Ingredients: 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened ¾ cup brown sugar ½ cup granulated sugar 2 large eggs, room temperature 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cup (6 ounces) chocolate chips 15 Oreo cookies Directions: 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line pans with parchment paper (if you decide to chill your cookie dough, do this step later, when you are ready to bake the cookies). 2. In a large bowl sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugars for 3 minutes. Beat in eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla extract. Add the dry ingredients and beat on low speed just until combined, or mix by hand with a wooden spoon. Don’t overmix – mix just until combined. Fold in chocolate chips. 3. Chill the dough in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. This will help your cookies stay thick and spread less while baking. 4. Using a 1.5-tablespoon (size) ice-cream scoop (or use a heaping tablespoon instead), take one scoop of cookie dough and place on top of an Oreo cookie. Take another scoop of dough and place on bottom of the Oreo. Press the edges of both sides until sealed together and cover the Oreo cookie. 5. Place cookies on prepared baking sheet and bake cookies for about 9-12 minutes, just until they begin to brown at the edges. Leave to cool for 10 minutes and then, transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
That’s right, people. Chrissy Teigen stuffs her Oreo cookies INSIDE chocolate chip cookies (insert mind blown emoji here).
If you have a go-to chocolate chip recipe, use that, but if you’re looking for a shortcut or need to whip up a dessert fast, Teigen offered another time-saving hack: use store-bought cookie dough! Simply take two pieces of cookie dough, place one on top of the Oreo and one on the bottom and then press the edges together until the Oreo is completely covered. Bake them on a baking sheet for 9-12 minutes and you’ve got a totally Pinterest-worthy dessert!
This isn’t the first time Chrissy Teigen has gifted us with a genius chocolate chip cookie recipe either. Back in December, she shared a recipe for chocolate chip cookies that includes Chex Mix and it’s the sweet and salty combo you never knew you needed.
Thanks, Chrissy, for providing us with all of the stress-baking recipes we clearly need to get us through these crazy times.
