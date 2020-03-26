Chrissy Teigen Just Shared a Genius Hack to Transform Your Oreo Cookies Into a Decadent Dessert

Oreos are a classic pantry staple — something we’re all stocking up on these days. But they’re not exactly a luxurious dessert. Sure, they’re tasty but they don’t really compare to a warm and gooey chocolate chip cookie straight out of the oven, right? Well, if you’re Chrissy Teigen they do. Teigen shared a recipe on her blog Cravings a few days ago that has us looking at the basic Oreo cookie in a totally new way.

That’s right, people. Chrissy Teigen stuffs her Oreo cookies INSIDE chocolate chip cookies (insert mind blown emoji here).

If you have a go-to chocolate chip recipe, use that, but if you’re looking for a shortcut or need to whip up a dessert fast, Teigen offered another time-saving hack: use store-bought cookie dough! Simply take two pieces of cookie dough, place one on top of the Oreo and one on the bottom and then press the edges together until the Oreo is completely covered. Bake them on a baking sheet for 9-12 minutes and you’ve got a totally Pinterest-worthy dessert!

This isn’t the first time Chrissy Teigen has gifted us with a genius chocolate chip cookie recipe either. Back in December, she shared a recipe for chocolate chip cookies that includes Chex Mix and it’s the sweet and salty combo you never knew you needed.

Thanks, Chrissy, for providing us with all of the stress-baking recipes we clearly need to get us through these crazy times.