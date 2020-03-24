7 Best Grocery Delivery Services & Where They’re Available

Sometimes, the thought of heading to the grocery store is more than we can bear — and we’re not just talking about during self-isolation and shelter-in-place warnings. Whether you’re busy with work, school, family, or are dealing with health issues, sometimes ordering groceries online and having them delivered straight to your door feels nothing short of miraculous. And these days, there are plenty of grocery delivery services to choose from. Now, keep in mind that due to current events, many of these services are experiencing product shortages and long delays. But if you can score a delivery window, then bingo — you can get fresh groceries delivered to your doorstep without having to leave your home.

1. Amazon Fresh

If you have Amazon Prime, you can order groceries through Amazon Fresh — with free delivery on orders that meet the minimum requirement for your area. Where available, you can get your groceries delivered within two hours, though depending on demand, your available delivery window may be further out. If you want to use Amazon Fresh, you need to request an invitation from Amazon – they’ll notify you when you can start shopping. Amazon Fresh is currently available in major US metropolitan areas including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

2. Whole Foods

In some areas, you can get Whole Foods grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh. You need to request a separate invitation for Whole Foods grocery delivery through Amazon, and when you’re ordering groceries, your Whole Foods order will be in a separate cart and will be delivered separately from any Amazon Fresh orders. You can choose 1-hour or 2-hour delivery, or opt to pick up your order at the store.

3. Instacart

Instacart is an online grocery shopping service that lets you order groceries from local grocery stores. You select the store you want to shop from, and an Instacart shopper will go and pick out the groceries from your list for you, and deliver them to your door the same day your order. Instacart is available almost every state in the US (sorry, Hawaii), and, depending on your location, they even deliver groceries from stores like Costco, BJ’s, and Aldi. You will need to order and schedule deliveries for each store separately.

4. Postmates

Postmates is primarily a site for ordering takeout meals, but in some locations, they also offer delivery from local grocery stores through Postmates Fresh. Postmates delivers in cities large and small across the country, from Los Angeles, Cali. to Ogden, Utah. To order, create an account with Postmates. You can also sign up for Postmates Unlimited to get free delivery on every order that’s more than $12, for $9.99/month.

5. Peapod

If you live in an area with Stop & Shop, Food Lion, or Giant-Landover grocery stores, you may be able to order your groceries through Peapod. Peapod offers next-day deliveries in all locations they serve and have same-day delivery in certain areas. The minimum order amount is $30, and your delivery fee depends on how much you spend. Peapod mainly delivers on the East Coast.

6. Walmart

Walmart offers grocery delivery at more than 1,600 stores nationwide, mostly concentrated in metropolitan areas. To order you’ll need a Walmart.com account. Then, choose your store, and see if there are any time slots available before filling your carts with your desired items. If you see yourself using the service often enough, you can sign up for Delivery Unlimited ($12.95/month, $98 annual), for free delivery on every order.

7. FreshDirect

FreshDirect sources food for you, instead of having you go through a separate grocery store to select your products. They offer name brand and in-house products in all standard grocery categories, including beer, wine, and spirits, depending on your location. They deliver to select locations in the New York Metro area, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Delaware, and Washington, D.C..

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.