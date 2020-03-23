This Pantry-Friendly Dalgona Coffee Recipe Will Make You Forget About Starbucks

Starbucks recently announced that they were closing all but their drive-thru cafes in the United States, meaning some of us are hard up for a fancy coffee fix. A month ago, this may have sent us into a full panic, but these days we know that our pantries can hold a lot of magic inside. What if we told you that all you needed for a luxurious caffeine kick was a few tablespoons of instant coffee, sugar, hot water, and milk? That’s all you need to make Dalgona coffee, the trendiest new beverage that’s been all over TikTok and Instagram. But what is Dalgona coffee, and why is it so popular?

Apparently, this new drink trend was started in South Korea. Dalgona is a type of coffee-flavored toffee there, and people figured out how to turn it into a frothy, creamy beverage. People have been posting videos of them making Dalgona coffee on social media, and not only are the videos inspiring us to try the recipe ourselves, but they’re also strangely soothing in these uncertain times.

Making Dalgona coffee is easy. You whip equal parts of instant coffee, sugar, and hot water together (don’t worry, you can save your wrists and elbows by using an electric mixer for this step!) until they’re thick and frothy. Then, you fill your cup with ice and the milk of your choice, topping your glass with a cloud of coffee-flavored foam. Even better? If you don’t drink coffee, or if you don’t have any instant coffee on hand, you can make the recipe using instant hot chocolate powder instead. Yum!

Want to try the Dalgona coffee recipe for yourself? Here’s everything you’ll need.

1. Folgers Classic Medium Roast Instant Coffee

Pro-tip: you can also use this instant coffee to add an intriguing depth of flavor to your favorite chocolate-based baking recipes.

2. Domino Premium Pure Cane Granulated Sugar

Stock up with a two-pack of this sugar. The containers have handy easy-pour reclosable tops.

3. Equal Exchange Organic Dark Hot Chocolate

If you don’t drink coffee, you can use powdered hot chocolate mix to try your hand at the Dalgona drink.

4. KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer

You’ll be able to whip up your Dalgona coffee in no time with this electric hand mixer.

