Trader Joe’s is more than just a grocery store, it’s a lifestyle. If you’ve ever lived tragically far from one and found yourself shopping for Trader Joe’s products on Amazon to get your fix, you know what we mean. After all, what’s life without a sprinkle of Everything but the Bagel or Everything but the Elote seasoning to make things tasty? Well prepared meals and spice blends aren’t the only joys that TJ’s brings into our culinary life on a regular basis. They also source unique produce items on the regs, and when we saw that they were carrying pink lemons, our minds were totally blown.

As you can see, the lemons are still yellow on the outside, though they have some green stripes on their peel too. According to Trader Joe’s, they’re slightly sweeter than regular yellow lemons (but not as sweet as Meyer lemons), and have a tangy, floral flavor. It’s when you cut them open that you get the real surprise — the flesh is pink like a grapefruit.

Um, hello, gorgeous!

There are a million ways we want to use these pink lemons. They obviously make a gorgeous garnish, either as wheels placed on the edge of your cocktail glass or as wedges served next to a bright and fresh dish of shrimp scampi.

You could roast whole pink lemon halves and serve them with lemon chicken thighs; use the juice and zest to make pink lemon basil dessert bars; use the juice to make a gorgeous pink lemon sorbet; or use them to make gluten-free pink lemon curd whoopie pies.

Oh, and obviously pink lemonade should be at the top of your to-make list if you find these at your local Trader Joe’s! We love this easy recipe from Leite’s Culinaria. An 8-ounce bag of these lemons is just $1.69, so you should be able to stock up so you can start experimenting with some colorful new creations.