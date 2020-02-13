Kim Kardashian West’s Favorite Vegan Tacos Have a Surprisingly Sweet Ingredient

It shouldn’t be a surprise at this point, but plant-based foods are becoming trendier by the minute. And one of the trend’s biggest fans is none other than Kim Kardashian West. We recently learned just how much of a fan Kim and her entire family are of a plant-based lifestyle when she walked us through her extensive series (yes, series) of refrigerators on her Instagram stories a few weeks ago. Now, her big sister Kourtney is letting us in on one of her sister’s go-to plant-based recipes: vegan tacos. The thing we love most about the recipe is that it contains one surprisingly sweet ingredient — agave.

Kourtney recently shared Kim’s vegan taco recipe on her website, Poosh. The recipe calls for vegan versions of lots of your standard taco ingredients like avocado, Beyond Meat plant-based ground beef, vegan cheese, vegan sour cream, onions and salsa but this is the first time we’ve ever seen a taco recipe call for agave and honestly, it sounds delicious. Especially considering the abundance of salty ingredients being loaded into these tacos, the sweetness will provide an excellent counterbalance.

Another interesting fact worth noting? Kim prefers to eat her tacos without any cilantro or lime juice. OK, I was with you on the agave, Kim but tacos without cilantro or lime are criminal. Maybe she’s one of those people who thinks cilantro tastes like soap? Oh well, we appreciate the agave tip Kim and will be trying it next time we make plant-based tacos!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.